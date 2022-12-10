Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
WacoTrib.com
Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
WacoTrib.com
Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's annual census of loons found slightly fewer adult birds but more chicks this year. Maine Audubon conducts a loon count every year. The state has the largest population of the birds on the East Coast and has sought to protect them with environmental laws in recent years.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Iron Mountain Daily News. December 7, 2022. Editorial: December designated Christmas Tree Month in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month, recognizing the vital economic, environmental and social benefits of Michigan’s Christmas tree industry. “The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia health secretary Crouch to retire in December
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch is retiring at the end of the year, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday. Dr. Jeffrey Coben will step in as interim secretary, the Republican governor announced. Coben is West Virginia University's associate vice...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. December 11, 2022. Editorial: Democrats’ Iowa caucuses had run their course as a national litmus test; next, work to do better. The Iowa Democratic caucuses had lost some of their charm as a national proving ground. The state party needs a robust debate on what’s next.
WacoTrib.com
Ex-fire chief of Sparks faces arraignment on 4 drug charges
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The former fire chief of Sparks is facing a Jan. 31 arraignment on four felony drug charges. The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the charges against Mark Lawson date back to October 2020. Court documents show the charges include possession of between 14 and 28...
WacoTrib.com
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
WacoTrib.com
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the...
WacoTrib.com
Virginia watchdog agency: Tourism video contract was proper
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state government watchdog agency has cleared the state’s tourism office of wrongdoing when it gave Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker a state contract to produce a tourism video featuring the governor. The Virginia Tourism Corp. selected Poolhouse last spring to produce...
WacoTrib.com
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
WacoTrib.com
11 abuse suits filed since change in statute of limitations
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of people suing over priest abuse is growing with three more lawsuits on Monday, bringing the total to nearly a dozen since the state loosened the statute of limitations last year. The latest lawsuits focus on the Rev. John J. Curran, who allegedly...
WacoTrib.com
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
Comments / 0