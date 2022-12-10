Read full article on original website
Wausau West wins the Marathon Cup
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors hoisted the Marathon Cup for the second straight year Saturday night, topping Mosinee 4-1 at Greenheck Field House. Wausau West, who beat East-Merrill United Thursday, controlled their game against Mosinee to claim the cup. First-period goals by Judah Leder and Grant Halmstad gave the Warriors an early advantage. They’d ride that to a 4-1 win to win the cup.
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two top-five teams in Divison 5 girls’ basketball hosted contests Monday evening, as both #3 Athens and #4 Edgar picked up wins over Colby and Prentice respectively. The Bluejays, who had won each of their first seven games by at least 22 points, kept their...
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
Hello, My Name Is: Reagan Borchardt
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar athletics seem to always be playing late into postseasons. That’s been true for senior Reagan Borchardt. A member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, Borchardt’s last four sports seasons have ended in the sectional round or later. Of course, it’s always good to win. However, turning the page from one season to the next can be tough.
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the Village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Says They're No Closer to Finding a Solution Regarding the Verso Paper Mill
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, which was acquired by Scandinavian papermaker Billrud earlier this year, has been closed for more than two years now, and, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Shane Blaser says they are still no closer to finding a solution to re open the facility than we were when the closure was first announced.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising. “To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
UPDATE: One firefighter injured after fighting Holmen house fire
The home is located in an area without fire hydrants, which presented a challenge for first responders.
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market
The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO to step down
Marshfield Clinic Health System today announced that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023. Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014 and will continue to lead the system as it progresses through the proposed merger with Essentia Health, announced in October. The two health systems anticipate reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months.
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
