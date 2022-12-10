ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBTX.com

300+ bicycles given away to area kids by Men Making Moves nonprofit

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization Men Making Moves made a lot of families happy this weekend!. On Saturday the group gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from all across the Brazos Valley in the parking lot of Navasota High School. There were also snow cones and hot dogs provided to families who showed up for a chance to win a bicycle.
NAVASOTA, TX
KCEN

Holiday traditions that light up your heart

TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine at a blink of an eye, your dreams go up in flames, that’s the reality for Aniceto Charles Jr. He said his favorite part about the job is getting to know his customers and form a connection. “They say, ‘Oh, we love this food....
WACO, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
WACO, TX
LoneStar 92

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KWTX

New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
WACO, TX
KWTX

About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX

