Clay County residents invited to second Clay Community Transportation MeetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
Three arrested after armed robbery turns into police chase in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in Northeast Jacksonville this past weekend. Deonte Dickerson, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer. O'Mareon Blank, 19, was...
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
First Coast News
One dead, one critically injured during officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after an officer-involved shooting on the Westside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the incident. Police say they initially responded to the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road...
WESH
Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care
A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
Ga. man convicted of “nightmarish” kidnapping that left victim near death gets 200+ months in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than 200 months in federal prison after a “nightmarish” kidnapping and assault that left his victim near death, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors said...
First Coast News
Employee stabbed during robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee at the Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco area of Jacksonville was stabbed during a robbery Sunday, police said. A suspect entered the restaurant at about 7:20 p.m. and stole an employee's wallet according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The suspect verbally...
Beaches Leader
Jacksonville Beach Police Chief shares family legacy
There is more than a thin blue line connecting Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith to his work. It’s the bloodline he shares with two fellow first responders who also happen to be his sons. Zachary Smith, 28, is an engineer and firefighter with Suwannee County Fire Rescue, while John Paul Smith, 25, followed his father’s path into law enforcement as a deputy with the Jacksonville…
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding burglary, credit card fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an auto burglary and credit card fraud. The burglary was suspected to have happened at 1700 Pinegrove Avenue. According to the police, several items where taken from the victims vehicle including their credit and debit cards.
FBI: Macclenny man found guilty in connection to Jan. 6 riots after uploading video of himself on social media
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Macclenny man arrested by the FBI Jacksonville Division in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol Riot has been found guilty. According to the government's evidence, Bradley Weeks, 44, traveled to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and recorded video for social media. The verdict...
Police: Woman shot outside Starke gas station, suspect caught after fleeing scene
STARKE, Fla. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with the Starke Police Department and deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Circle K at 312 Brownlee Street after calls came in about a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax first...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
WATCH: Florida officers stun suspect after shootout
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a new body cam video connected to an officer-involved shooting in May.
First Coast News
Verify: Are campaign signs on fire truck in Jacksonville breaking campaign laws?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just when you thought election season was over, think again. Local elections in Jacksonville are coming up in March. You’ll notice campaign signs across town. A First Coast News viewer had a question about a sign he saw on a fire truck and whether it...
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
actionnewsjax.com
Police investigating two separate shootings in two Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Cedar Hills area. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more information. What is known is that one of the shootings occurred...
JSO: Two shot in two seperate Jacksonville neighborhood shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Hyde Park areas. JSO reports that at 1:40 p.m. Officers responded to gunfire at the 4200 block of Moncrief Rd. West. Upon arriving Officers located an adult male with a...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
