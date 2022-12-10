There is more than a thin blue line connecting Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith to his work. It’s the bloodline he shares with two fellow first responders who also happen to be his sons. Zachary Smith, 28, is an engineer and firefighter with Suwannee County Fire Rescue, while John Paul Smith, 25, followed his father’s path into law enforcement as a deputy with the Jacksonville…

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO