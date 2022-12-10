ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care

A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
SAN MATEO, FL
Jacksonville Beach Police Chief shares family legacy

There is more than a thin blue line connecting Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith to his work. It’s the bloodline he shares with two fellow first responders who also happen to be his sons. Zachary Smith, 28, is an engineer and firefighter with Suwannee County Fire Rescue, while John Paul Smith, 25, followed his father’s path into law enforcement as a deputy with the Jacksonville…
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL
