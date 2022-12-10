ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park

We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. 38-year-old, Troy Sargent from Pittsfield, Massachusetts pleaded guilty in June of this year to six felony charges...
PITTSFIELD, MA
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy