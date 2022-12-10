Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
NEWS10 ABC
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
westernmassnews.com
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Amherst man is attempting to change his not guilty plea related to the death of his 4-month-old son back in 2019. Investigators said that the child died from a lethal dose of adult sleep medication. Isaac Villalobos offered a guilty plea Monday at Hampshire...
Burlington Man Busted For Crashing Truck, Having Pistol, Police Say
A Connecticut man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then walked home was also busted for having a pistol in the vehicle without a license. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 on Route 4 in Burlington. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers...
Judge rejects guilty plea by Isaac Villalobos accused of killing 4-month-old son
Isaac Villalobos walked into Hampshire Superior Court on Monday afternoon in handcuffs and pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his 4-month-old child in 2019. The judge presiding over the case, however, rejected Villalobos’ guilty plea saying that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence...
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Pittsfield man sentenced for Jan. 6 assault
A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Monday to 14 months in prison for assaulting officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Minister sentenced to 8 years for molestation, free pending appeal
CONVICTIONS: Risk of injury to a child, fourth-degree sexual assault. SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of more prison time for any violation of release conditions. STATUS: Free on $600,000 appeal bond. A Manchester minister convicted by a jury of touching a...
NBC Connecticut
Parents Express Frustration After Handguns Found in East Granby Student's Belongings
Parents and community members came out to a special Board of Education meeting in East Granby Monday night. The meeting convened after an elementary school student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. The child's father has since been arrested. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made...
Suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he’s competent to stand trial for blazes at Springfield Black church; not everyone agrees
SPRINGFIELD - Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he is competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a series of fires that damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church almost beyond repair in 2020. By all accounts, no one else agrees with him. Not his own attorney. Not federal prosecutors,...
WNYT
FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park
We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. 38-year-old, Troy Sargent from Pittsfield, Massachusetts pleaded guilty in June of this year to six felony charges...
Police arrest three women after disturbance at Mercy Medical Center
After witnessing a disturbance at the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Springfield Police Officers arrested three women.
wamc.org
New sketches released of suspect in unsolved 1990 Springfield homicide
Hoping to engage the public to help solve a 32-year-old homicide in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Hampden District Attorney has released a sketch of a suspect developed using DNA from the crime scene. The killer of Shana Price is a man with brown to light-brown complexion, hazel or brown eyes, black...
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Comments / 0