Tuesday Basketball Schedule
The LCM Bears basketball team has jumped into the TABC Class 4A Top 25 this week after a second place finish at the Hardin-Jefferson Tournament. The 14-3 Bears are ranked 16th with H-J 17th and Hamshire-Fannett 18th. Silsbee is being shown a lot of respect with a number 3 ranking and a record of 5-11. The Tigers have recently welcomed their football players to the team after a long run in the playoffs.
Bobcats Win Tournament
All-Tournament selection Brayden Parker (above) and the Orangefield Bobcats got two big wins Saturday to win the Bobcat Classic. Coach Jake McDonald’s club faced a long and tall Jasper team in the semifinals. Down 30-28 at the half the Bobcats turned it up in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 35-20 and taking home the 63-50 win. Pete Ragusa had 19 pts, Jaden Scales 17 and Zane Wrinkle 13 to lead Orangefield while Cameron Dischler pulled down 8 rebounds.
Carter, Doiron TGCA All-State
Bridge City’s Demi Carter and Taryn Doiron have been selected to the 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Volleyball Team. They join (3A) Hardin’s Josey Rollins as the only players from the area to make the TGCA squad. BC Head Coach Savanah DeLuna said, “What an honor to...
OJH Team In ESport Championship
The three-man Rocket League ESports team of Cole Williams, Scotty Wilson, and Steele Shepherd will represent Orangefield Junior High in the Texas ESports League State Championship this Saturday. OJH comes in as the second-ranked team in the State Tournament. They will face off against a middle school team from Lubbock in the first round of competition. Best of luck to the OJH ESports Team on their quest to become State Champions!
WOSE Retains Title
Monday the students of West Orange-Stark Elementary School received the KOGT/Granger Can Drive Trophy for the second straight year after donating the most food at the 13th Annual Can Drive that was held December 1. The students, lead by teacher Annely Domas and Principal Jamilla Thomas, were challenged by Superintendent...
Donna Lynn Ener
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m....
Jenkins’ Ornament In Austin
Each district in the Texas House of Representatives has a student from their district create an ornament to put on the tree at the State House of Representatives. This year, Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, won the honors of creating an ornament that represents our area.
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Head On Accident On 62
Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance
A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Man arrested after shot fired into a home
A Sulphur man was arrested earlier this week after a gunshot was fired into a home.
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
Man indicted on three felony charges regarding crimes against children
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 44-year-old man accused of committing multiple crimes against children could soon stand trial. Whitney Ray Coburn is accused of sexually assaulting minors. One victim was younger than six years old when the alleged assault took place and another was younger than 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy
BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
