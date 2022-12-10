Read full article on original website
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to police, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to...
Blanket Fort Hope building a new restoration home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blanket Fort Hope will host their groundbreaking ceremony at their new restoration home for children on Saturday, Dec. 17. The organization focuses on child sex trafficking victims. Do you remember when you were little, and you built a fort with blankets, and you felt safe and...
Birmingham city leaders talking to teens about exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working to encourage local high school students not to participate in exhibition driving. This comes after 16 people were injured in an exhibition driving crash last week. Out of the 16 people injured, we know one was only 5 years old, and city...
Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
Birmingham man shot while confronting multiple people in suspected car burglaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was shot at multiple times on Sunday, December 11, when he tried to stop suspected car burglaries in his neighborhood. Ethan Lann is an Army veteran living in the Forrest Park Neighborhood of Birmingham. “It was around 4:10 a.m. - came down this...
Overturned dump truck crash causes interstate lane closures in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed the wreck site has been cleared and traffic is moving normally again. At least one person was injured when a dump truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. Police and fire crews responded...
Legislators intent on tackling exhibition driving after 16 injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen people were injured Friday night in Birmingham due to an exhibition driving crash on John Rogers Drive. Two of those people remain in critical condition. Someone who says they were there told us a driver in a Dodge Charger was doing donuts on John Rogers...
16 Injured, Including A Five-Year-Old, In Alabama Street Racing Incident Involving Dodge Charger
One person has been detained, and 16 injured, following the events of an illegal car exhibition that took place on the evening of Friday, December 9. Sadly, a five-year-old boy is among the injured, according to local news . The accident took place on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club...
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials. It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
