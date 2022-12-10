ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County. The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83. Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to police, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Blanket Fort Hope building a new restoration home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blanket Fort Hope will host their groundbreaking ceremony at their new restoration home for children on Saturday, Dec. 17. The organization focuses on child sex trafficking victims. Do you remember when you were little, and you built a fort with blankets, and you felt safe and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city leaders talking to teens about exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working to encourage local high school students not to participate in exhibition driving. This comes after 16 people were injured in an exhibition driving crash last week. Out of the 16 people injured, we know one was only 5 years old, and city...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Fairfield Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside a burned home Tuesday. Officials were called to a house fire at 409 44th St. in Fairfield about 6:18 p.m., where they found a person dead inside. The coroner's office said the identity of the decedent has yet...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man’s body found in abandoned Fairfield home after fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal house fire at an abandoned home in Fairfield is under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The fire happened Tuesday, December 13 around 9:10 p.m. on 409 44th Street. Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Man found dead in abandoned burning Fairfield house

A man was found dead Tuesday inside a burning abandoned house in Fairfield. Fairfield firefighters and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to the residence at 409 44th Street. The victim was located inside the home after the blaze was extinguished. . He was pronounced dead...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Train conductor killed in Bessemer accident

BESSEMER, Ala. — Police in Bessemer are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train conductor trainee was killed early Tuesday morning. A large pole or rod pierced through the front of the train around 1 a.m., killing the conductor, according to police. The man was later identified as Walter James...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
BESSEMER, AL

