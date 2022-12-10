Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
WSLS
Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
wfxrtv.com
Girls High School Basketball - Martinsville vs. Franklin County - 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout
Girls High School Basketball - Martinsville vs. Franklin County - 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout. Girls High School Basketball – Martinsville vs. Franklin …. Girls High School Basketball - Martinsville vs. Franklin County - 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout. Behavioral health experts warn against gifting lottery …
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WDBJ7.com
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
State championship MVP Tyler Mason offered by Virginia Tech after title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — Hours after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship and being named the most valuable player of the championship game, Mount Airy junior Tyler Mason received an offer from Virginia Tech. Mason announced the news on his Twitter page, noting that it...
247Sports
Virginia Tech is the first P5 offer for 2024 RB Tyler Mason
Mount Airy (NC) Class of 2024 running back Tyler Mason picked up his third scholarship offer on Saturday evening when he landed a Power Five tender from the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech joins Appalachian State and Campbell on his early offer list. “I like it,” Mason said. “A lot...
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
13newsnow.com
Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season
Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.
247Sports
Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Harvester to host Wood Brothers on March 9
The Wood Brothers have extended their 2023 tour plans with the announcement of 20 additional shows in late winter and spring. The dates will cover a wide range of ground, including a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Thursday, March 9. The local performance will start at...
247Sports
Hokies offer local '24 RB Peyton Lewis
The Virginia Tech staff has once again reached into their own backyard to extend a new Class of 2024 scholarship offer. Salem (VA) junior running back Peyton Lewis reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on Friday. Brad Glenn extended the scholarship offer. “I feel very accomplished because I’ve always...
aseaofred.com
Liberty makes finalist list for two Wide Receivers
As we approach the early signing period that opens on December 21, Liberty has made the finalist cut for two talented wide receivers, Amare Thomas and Jacari Carter. Three-star high school prospect Amare Thomas hails from Alabama where he attends Pinson Valley High School. He was offered by Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell in the days following his hiring. His offer list includes Virginia, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Penn State, Rice, Tulane, and USF. He has announced a finalist group that includes Liberty, Jacksonville State, Virginia, and UAB and plans on committing on signing day, Dec. 21.
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs pound Pulaski, win 28th straight
This time, Round Two belonged to Carroll County. Ten days after hanging on for a 64-58 win in the season opener over Pulaski County in Hillsville, the Lady Cavaliers left no doubt as to who the best team is in Southwest Virginia, spanking the Cougars 66-40 Saturday on their own floor in Dublin.
WSLS
Clouds hold on one more day before a sunnier stretch to start the work week
ROANOKE, Va. – If it seems like it’s been awfully cloudy this December, you would be right! We’re at 67-percent cloud cover so far, with only two “mostly sunny” days. The cloudy weather continues as we wrap up the weekend. A weak wedge is in...
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Roanoke woman is turning past wounds into present day wisdom
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -One Roanoke woman is not letting her past mistakes define her. Instead, she’s turning her previous wounds into present day wisdom. Cynthia Saunders is guided by a lesson we all learn in kindergarten, the golden rule. “In the community I try to address myself as I...
WDBJ7.com
Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
Comments / 0