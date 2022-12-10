Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Donna Lynn Ener
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m....
kjas.com
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
kogt.com
Jenkins’ Ornament In Austin
Each district in the Texas House of Representatives has a student from their district create an ornament to put on the tree at the State House of Representatives. This year, Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, won the honors of creating an ornament that represents our area.
kjas.com
Newton Co Sheriff Robert Burby gives update on Burkeville dog problem
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has given an update on a dog problem in Burkeville. This follows an incident on Sunday, December 4th in which 19-year-old Shelly Engel was attacked by a pack of sixteen dogs. According to Burby, the owner of the dogs, Alicia Ferguson, has been issued a...
kogt.com
Carter, Doiron TGCA All-State
Bridge City’s Demi Carter and Taryn Doiron have been selected to the 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Volleyball Team. They join (3A) Hardin’s Josey Rollins as the only players from the area to make the TGCA squad. BC Head Coach Savanah DeLuna said, “What an honor to...
KFDM-TV
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
kogt.com
WOSE Retains Title
Monday the students of West Orange-Stark Elementary School received the KOGT/Granger Can Drive Trophy for the second straight year after donating the most food at the 13th Annual Can Drive that was held December 1. The students, lead by teacher Annely Domas and Principal Jamilla Thomas, were challenged by Superintendent...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy
BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
MySanAntonio
More than 20 Black-owned businesses come together for Black Friday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year's Black Friday in Beaumont brought dozens of Black-owned businesses together to celebrate the shopping holiday. On November 25, 2022, Elite Fashions at 39 North 11th Street Suite C, Beaumont, Texas held its first Grand Pop-up Shop Extravangaza...
kjas.com
Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance
A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
kogt.com
Head On Accident On 62
Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 9, 2022. Kendra Monique Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jeremy Travis Hargroder, 43, Lake Charles: 5 counts contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft less than $1,000. Terrence Christopher Toliver, 43, Praireville: Simple...
kjas.com
Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing
Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
kjas.com
Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died
Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
