Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Clinton Friday
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide that occurred at a grocery store in the Clinton community in Greene County Friday. According to a release from Sheriff Jonathan Benison, the Greene County Investigative Division, along with special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation launched a homicide investigation for the incident, which occurred at TJ&J Grocery, located off of US Highway 14 in Clinton.
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison
A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
Escaped Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate found hiding under a house, back in custody
An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from custody early Friday in Tuscaloosa County. Quinn Martel Don Rogers, 23, is an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was jailed on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Authorities said he walked off from the loading...
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Shots Fired During Police Officer’s Custody Call in West Tuscaloosa
A suspect was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a custody call from a Tuscaloosa Police Officer Thursday afternoon, the Thread has confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said a TPD officer was in the 2300 Block of 49th Avenue in the city's West End when the gun was fired.
Missing woman in Hale County
The Hale County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person. According to a missing persons alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Hester Brown, 78, was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama.
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super 8 motel on Dec....
Cottondale Man Caught Growing Weed in Closet, Police Seize Drugs, Cash and Guns
Narcotics agents arrested a Tuscaloosa County man who was allegedly growing marijuana in his walk-in closet in Cottondale last week, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. In a deposition filed Wednesday, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force said they were executing a search warrant at...
Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa sparks concerns from residents
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have identified the victim of a shooting at the Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. According to TPD Captain Jack Kennedy, 22-year-old Larry Maddix was visiting friends at the apartment complex when an argument began, resulting in a person pulling out a pistol and fatally shooting Maddix. Kennedy says the […]
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits. The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT...
New Dollar Tree Coming to Tuscaloosa, McFarland Mall Store to Remain Open
A new Dollar Tree is coming to Tuscaloosa, but it will not replace the existing store on Skyland Boulevard, the last remaining trace of the now-demolished McFarland Mall. Kip Tyner, the president of the Tuscaloosa City Council, took to Facebook to announce the new store Friday. "About a year ago,...
Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
FIRST ALERT: Drier Monday with more active weather mid week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! Rain is moving over Tuscaloosa and lingering showers will be consistent south and along I-20 for the night. Expect a cloudy night with an overnight low in the low 50s. If you’re looking for the next best day to wash your car it’s definitely not the beginning of this week. Muggy conditions will stick around with more rain Wednesday. Drier weather and more stable conditions roll in on Thursday. I’m giving the green go to wash your car on Thursday!
