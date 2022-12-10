Bing was found as a stray so we do not have any history for him. Bing is a very nice boy who enjoys affection, treats, and soft blankets! Bing was estimated to be around seven years old. Bing seems to do well with other dogs but would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All Bing needs is a loving home to call his own, if that could be yours, apply today! Visit Bing at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

