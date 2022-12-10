ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Child Giving Back This Holiday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — At just 12-years-old, a Jamestown middle schooler has helped hundreds of kids in need, have a great holiday season. From coats and boots, to toys and makeup, Taylnn Kendall is spreading holiday cheer. “For my giving mission, I have a giving mission for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Drive-Thru Gift Giveaway with New Beginnings Church

The New Beginnings Church in Fairview teamed up with three banks and Dominoes to make the annual Gifts for West County event possible. The bank's were able to have angel tree's and make sure all the names were selected. The drive through toy give away for west county used to...
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Santa spreads Christmas cheer at Millcreek Sonic Drive-In

Santa Claus left the North Pole and made one last stop before the big night in a couple of weeks. Kids were invited to Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall for a free photo with Santa. Good girls and boys were invited to tell the big man their last minute wishes. He parked his sleigh […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

In the Giving Spirit: Hooktown Holidays Makes Another Holiday Donation

WARREN, Pa. – The spirit of giving for Hooktown Holidays was at it again on Friday as the organization made a big donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Terry Pearson of Hooktown Holidays presented a check for $2,500 to the campaign outside Warren Walmart on Friday. With Friday being a Kettle Match Challenge, that donation (along with all others received Friday) will be matched.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat

Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Barber Christmas Ball kicks off on the bayfront for 50th year

A holiday tradition for more than 50 years continued Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Over 1,200 people showed up for the 2022 Barber Christmas Ball featuring live music, food and decorations on Erie’s bayfront. The festive gala benefits the Barber National Institute. Their mission is to provide children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and […]
ERIE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie

One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Visit Millcreek Mall Complex in Erie, Pennsylvania

Some of its main stores are Boscov's department store and more of a hundred fashion stores highlighting Chico's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Carter's and H&M baby clothing store. There are also good options to go for lunch or dinner like Outback or Red Lobster. It also has the Round 1 bowling alley and a trampoline park. In its surroundings there are dozens of other shops and restaurants as well as some hotels.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie

A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/12/22

Bing was found as a stray so we do not have any history for him. Bing is a very nice boy who enjoys affection, treats, and soft blankets! Bing was estimated to be around seven years old. Bing seems to do well with other dogs but would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All Bing needs is a loving home to call his own, if that could be yours, apply today! Visit Bing at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Redevelopment Authority Closes 100th Loan Under its One-Stop Shop

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) closed its 100th loan since the creation of its new one-stop shop for public financing. ECRDA said the 100th loan went to an Erie-based small business owner. Over the past two years, the ECRDA has closed 100 loans ranging in size from $10,000 to $1,000,000.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gun found by TSA at Erie International Airport

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer recently found a handgun and ammunition in carry-on at Erie International Airport. The gun was a .380 caliber and was packed with a magazine loaded with seven bullets. The discovery was made on Friday, Dec. 9. An X-ray machine detected the gun that was being carried […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Generations of Erie Catholics Worship at Saint Peter Cathedral: Community Gems

The stained glass intricate ceiling, and a striking alter are a draw for Catholics across Erie County to attend or even just visit Saint Peter Cathedral. Reverend Michael Ferrick said, "There's a group of people who have the privilege of worshiping here everyday but literally the Cathedral is the mother church of the diocese it's the Bishops church."
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Erie City Mission names new CEO

Erie City Mission names new CEO
ERIE, PA

