erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Child Giving Back This Holiday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — At just 12-years-old, a Jamestown middle schooler has helped hundreds of kids in need, have a great holiday season. From coats and boots, to toys and makeup, Taylnn Kendall is spreading holiday cheer. “For my giving mission, I have a giving mission for...
Local church gives back to kids in need with annual ‘Holiday Cheer’
It’s a time filled with holiday cheer for one church in Erie. It was the seventh annual “Holiday Cheer” event at the Community United Church on West 38th Street. Members of the church teamed up to give back to children in need this Christmas time, adopting 15 children from 15 families and helping them to […]
erienewsnow.com
Drive-Thru Gift Giveaway with New Beginnings Church
The New Beginnings Church in Fairview teamed up with three banks and Dominoes to make the annual Gifts for West County event possible. The bank's were able to have angel tree's and make sure all the names were selected. The drive through toy give away for west county used to...
Santa spreads Christmas cheer at Millcreek Sonic Drive-In
Santa Claus left the North Pole and made one last stop before the big night in a couple of weeks. Kids were invited to Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall for a free photo with Santa. Good girls and boys were invited to tell the big man their last minute wishes. He parked his sleigh […]
yourdailylocal.com
In the Giving Spirit: Hooktown Holidays Makes Another Holiday Donation
WARREN, Pa. – The spirit of giving for Hooktown Holidays was at it again on Friday as the organization made a big donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Terry Pearson of Hooktown Holidays presented a check for $2,500 to the campaign outside Warren Walmart on Friday. With Friday being a Kettle Match Challenge, that donation (along with all others received Friday) will be matched.
erienewsnow.com
Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat
Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
erienewsnow.com
Blind Tiger Spirit Free Cocktails Gives Consumers a Choice: Giving You the Business
If you are looking for a holiday cocktail and want to cater to those who like spirits and those who drink non alcoholic selections, a growing Erie business has some choices for you. And the drinks come with some very catchy names. Spirit free cocktails, that's right, the Erie Pennsylvania...
Barber Christmas Ball kicks off on the bayfront for 50th year
A holiday tradition for more than 50 years continued Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Over 1,200 people showed up for the 2022 Barber Christmas Ball featuring live music, food and decorations on Erie’s bayfront. The festive gala benefits the Barber National Institute. Their mission is to provide children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and […]
uncoveringpa.com
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
tourcounsel.com
Visit Millcreek Mall Complex in Erie, Pennsylvania
Some of its main stores are Boscov's department store and more of a hundred fashion stores highlighting Chico's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Carter's and H&M baby clothing store. There are also good options to go for lunch or dinner like Outback or Red Lobster. It also has the Round 1 bowling alley and a trampoline park. In its surroundings there are dozens of other shops and restaurants as well as some hotels.
erienewsnow.com
City of Meadville Fire Department Awarded $8,383 Grant from the Dennis Leary Foundation
The City of Meadville Fire Department was recently awarded a $8,383 grant from the Dennis Leary Foundation for new bail out kits. The Fire Department said the kits will allow firefighting crews to remove themselves from harm if a ladder is unable to be placed for their escape from a structure.
Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie
A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/12/22
Bing was found as a stray so we do not have any history for him. Bing is a very nice boy who enjoys affection, treats, and soft blankets! Bing was estimated to be around seven years old. Bing seems to do well with other dogs but would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All Bing needs is a loving home to call his own, if that could be yours, apply today! Visit Bing at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Redevelopment Authority Closes 100th Loan Under its One-Stop Shop
The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) closed its 100th loan since the creation of its new one-stop shop for public financing. ECRDA said the 100th loan went to an Erie-based small business owner. Over the past two years, the ECRDA has closed 100 loans ranging in size from $10,000 to $1,000,000.
Gun found by TSA at Erie International Airport
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer recently found a handgun and ammunition in carry-on at Erie International Airport. The gun was a .380 caliber and was packed with a magazine loaded with seven bullets. The discovery was made on Friday, Dec. 9. An X-ray machine detected the gun that was being carried […]
erienewsnow.com
Generations of Erie Catholics Worship at Saint Peter Cathedral: Community Gems
The stained glass intricate ceiling, and a striking alter are a draw for Catholics across Erie County to attend or even just visit Saint Peter Cathedral. Reverend Michael Ferrick said, "There's a group of people who have the privilege of worshiping here everyday but literally the Cathedral is the mother church of the diocese it's the Bishops church."
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
yourerie
Erie City Mission names new CEO
Last-ditch effort to give marijuana companies bank …. Federal legislation to allow marijuana companies to legally access banks is facing a crucial deadline. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Dec. 12, 2022) Meteor shower. Chris Beard leaves Travis County Jail. Online jail records showed the 49-year-old coach was booked...
