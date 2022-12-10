ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

By Mike Lawrie
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnEg6_0jdpS7DM00
Grant Wahl, pictured in 2017, helped build soccer's popularity in the United States through decades of vivid reporting at Sports Illustrated, then with CBS Sports /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said.

Grant Wahl, 48, helped build soccer's popularity in the United States through his vivid reporting for Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and other media.

Wahl collapsed in the press tribune during Friday's Argentina-Netherlands game. The Wall Street Journal said he suffered a suspected heart attack.

Wahl's wife Celine Gounder, a renowned epidemiologist, said on Twitter: "I'm in complete shock."

A Qatar organising committee spokesperson said "he received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital."

"We offer our deepest condolences to Grant's family, friends and his many close colleagues in the media," the statement added.

- World Cup 'stress' -

Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.

Qatar criminalises homosexuality and Wahl said security guards told him the shirt was "political".

Widespread tributes were paid to the journalist who had been covering his eighth World Cup, starting with the 1994 tournament in the United States.

"His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a statement.

"Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us," US Soccer said.

The "entire US Soccer family is heartbroken," it added.

"Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and... many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."

Wahl said on his subscription newsletter earlier this week that he'd gone to a clinic at the media center in Qatar, "and they said I probably have bronchitis."

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you... I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort," he wrote.

With some antibiotics and "some heavy duty cough syrup" Wahl said he was "feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno."

Wahl joined Sports Illustrated, then the leading US sports publication, in 1996 to report on soccer. He remained at the magazine until 2020, joining CBS Sports a year later.

He also had a subscription email newsletter, and was posting to that during the World Cup. He was recently among journalists honoured by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) for their work.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl" and added that US authorities have been "in close communication" with his family.

Comments / 21

np
4d ago

Moral of the story is don't advertise your support of perversity in Qatar, or for that matter anywhere

Reply
4
Playhard21
3d ago

This was the same guy pushing the vaccines last year comparing them to seat belts in cars….. that didn’t age well…..

Reply(1)
3
Related
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup

The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
AFP

US seizes 55 websites for illegally live-streaming World Cup

Fifty-five websites have been seized for illegally live-streaming matches from the World Cup in Qatar, the US Justice Department said Monday. The Justice Department did not identify the seized websites but said visitors to the sites would be redirected to another site for additional information. cl/fb
Deadline

Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup

A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl. The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care following a fall at one of the event’s stadiums. Gulf Times, a Doha-based newspaper, tweeted Saturday that an Al Kass TV photojournalist “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
AFP

Footballer union 'sickened' as Iranian player risks death sentence

The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was "shocked and sickened" by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests which have shaken the country for three months. "FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country," the union wrote on its Twitter page late Monday.
AFP

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe

The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal. The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.
AFP

Biden joins Morocco PM for historic World Cup match

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday kept short a speech to African leaders and joined Morocco's prime minister to watch the country play in a historic World Cup semi-final against France. Biden in his speech saluted Morocco for being the first African nation to make it so far in the World Cup.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy