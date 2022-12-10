ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers player grades: L.A. competes hard but falls short to 76ers

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FQ8u_0jdpRaUr00

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis back in the lineup on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to get back on track versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Early on, L.A. had trouble with its shooting and fell behind 33-20 early in the second quarter. But it responded by making 13 shots in a row, making the score 61-59 at halftime in favor of Philly.

When the 76ers built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and extended it to 102-84 with 10:09 left in the fourth quarter, it looked like it was lights out for the Lakers. But they made a furious run down the stretch, as the Sixers committed some embarrassing turnovers and miscues, allowing James and company to force overtime tied at 120.

But the Lakers ran out of gas there, as they gave up the first 12 points of the extra period to Philly and had trouble converting layups near the rim.

The 133-122 loss drops the Lakers to 10-15 on the season and 2-3 on their current six-game road trip.

Anthony Davis: A

Davis was somewhat quiet for most of the first three quarters, and much of it was due to him being in foul trouble. But when the Lakers made their rally down the stretch, he came on strong and looked like the Davis that had been tearing things up prior to coming down with flu-like symptoms on Tuesday.

He finished with 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 13-of-14 from the free throw line, along with 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Unfortunately, Davis missed what would’ve been the game-winning free throw with 3.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

LeBron James: C+

James was just 9-of-22 from the field, and for whatever reason, he didn’t often take his man off the dribble and look to attack the basket from the top of the floor. He instead settled for lots of 3-pointers, and it wasn’t an effective strategy, as he missed all but one of his eight attempts from downtown.

He finished with 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Patrick Beverley: B+

After sitting out the Lakers’ last game because of right knee soreness, Beverley had one of his few effective offensive performances this season on Friday. He made all four of his shot attempts, which included a 3-pointer, giving him nine points plus three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Thomas Bryant: B-

For some reason, when Davis was out of the game with foul trouble, Bryant only got six minutes of playing time, as Lakers head coach Darvin Ham often elected to go small and play James at the 5.

Bryant made his only shot attempt and also grabbed one rebound in his limited court time.

Russell Westbrook: B

Westbrook shot just 4-of-14 and 1-of-5 from 3-point range, but other than that, he made a major impact. He recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, which is a rare feat for a bench player, while also coming up with four steals.

He may be becoming the rare player who can be a positive asset even when he isn’t shooting well, which is an odd but very fortunate development given his problems with turnovers and shooting efficiency last season.

Austin Reaves: A+

Reaves gave the 76ers 99 problems in this contest. He made 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and when he wasn’t making it rain from the outside, he was driving to the basket and not shying away from contact.

His effort, intelligence and chutzpah resulted in him going 9-of-15 overall from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line to score 25 points in 41 minutes. The undrafted second-year man also contributed five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com

NBA executives are still laughing at the Lakers for the Ivica Zubac trade

If one was to rank the worst trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers sending Ivica Zubac to the Clippers for Mike Muscala in order to dump Michael Beasley’s contract likely wouldn’t rank incredibly high, if only because there have been far more damaging transactions over the decades involving superstars, major draft picks, and sometimes both.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wizards explain what went wrong in final moments of Clippers loss

WASHINGTON -- With half their rotation missing due to injuries and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wizards had a small margin for error as they hosted the L.A. Clippers on Saturday night. So, it was frustrating for them how things transpired in the final minute, as they let a winnable game slip through their fingers, amounting to their sixth consecutive loss.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC is struggling in fight for viewers in LA, and their Cotton Bowl opponent doesn’t help

Besides New York, the busiest city in America is Los Angeles and that goes for the sports scene. There is a lot of competition in terms of getting attention in L.A. and to USC’s credit, it’s doing its best in order to get eyeballs on the program. But the Trojans still have some work to do. With the Dodgers (MLB) and the two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, there is a lot on the plate for an L.A. fan. The Lakers are swimming in mediocrity right now, so there’s some room on that plate for the Trojans. However, USC did itself a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiseman, PBJ, Rollins star in Sea Dubs' win vs. OKC Blue

Four different Warriors youngsters shined brightly in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 122-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue during G League action Sunday. James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones all scored over 20 points in the Sea Dubs' fourth straight win. Wiseman, in his ninth G...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans saw the fourth down call work on film against the Cowboys

The most bizarre call of the Houston Texans’ 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was the fourth-and-goal run from the 3-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Driskel took the run-pass option and cut it inside for a 1-yard gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Houston still had a 23-20 lead with 3:21 to go in the game, but Dallas marched 98 yards in 11 plays to score the go-ahead touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy