Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he’s competent to stand trial for blazes at Springfield Black church; not everyone agrees
SPRINGFIELD - Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he is competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a series of fires that damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church almost beyond repair in 2020. By all accounts, no one else agrees with him. Not his own attorney. Not federal prosecutors,...
Westfield Councilor Richard Sullivan helping incoming gov. on economic policy
WESTFIELD — As CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, Richard Sullivan’s business is knowing what industry, merchants and job-seekers are looking for in the Westfield region. Now he’s bringing that perspective to the next gubernatorial administration. Sullivan, a Westfield city councilor and former mayor, is...
Western New England University national leader in ROI
Western New England University (WNE) is a national leader in return on investment (ROI) measures.
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
thisweekinworcester.com
U.S. Attorney Comments on Investigation of Worcester PD
BOSTON - Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, offered brief comments on the federal investigation of the Worcester Police Department during an appearance on the GBH's "Greater 1Boston" on Thursday. During the interview, Rollins said the Worcester Police Department was under review prior to her confirmation...
Committee recommends long-term protection of Holyoke’s Whiting Street Reservoir
HOLYOKE — The Whiting Street Reservoir Study Committee released a final report in November that said the reservoir should be used as a place for passive recreation into the future while remaining a potential water source for the city. The City Council formed the committee in 2019 after it...
Gas in Springfield area falls to $3.46 even as state prices higher than national average
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of gas averages $3.46 in greater Springfield, according to the most recent results of AAA’s weekly price survey released Monday. That’s down from $3.56 last week and $3.84 a month ago but still higher than the $3.34 recorded a year ago. The average...
WNYT
FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park
We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
Stafford man admits evading taxes, owes some $163,000
A Stafford man who lived in Hebron pleaded guilty last week to federal income tax evasion and agreed to cooperate with the IRS in the collection of some $163,000 in back taxes he owes, along with interest and penalties, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: David Kamal, 60, of...
ATM shutoff leaves marijuana retailers in Pioneer Valley scrambling, customers paying with cash
Some processors last week cut off the cashless ATM transactions marijuana retailers nationwide use to accept bank cards and workaround bank and credit-card companies’ reluctance to do business with a product that’s still federally illegal. “The terminals just stopped working,” said Volkan Polatol, an owner of Dreamer Cannabis...
amherstindy.org
Issues & Analyses: Mode Shift #2 -Supporting Sustainable, Equitable Transportation
What Does It Look Like To Build A Robust Bicycle Network? Who Is It For?. In my first Mode Shift column, I laid out an overall vision for ways for Amherst and UMass to support sustainable and equitable transportation through a transportation mode shift. In this column, I tell a bit of my own story, which provides context for why I see a robust bicycle network as both a crucial and a possible part of a sustainable, equitable mode shift.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000
Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Comments / 0