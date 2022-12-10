Read full article on original website
WBBJ
2022 Jackson Christmas Parade lights up downtown
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Christmas parade was held downtown, with many attendees excited to see this year’s line up of floats and vehicles. “Just gathering. It’s nice to be a part of the Jackson culture. A nice Christmas parade coming from JCM basketball team, so this what it’s about,” said Malcolm.
WBBJ
Holiday season brings ice skating, parade to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The City of Lexington held the Lexington-Henderson County Christmas Parade Monday night with the theme, Christmas Lights and Winter Nights. Residents lined the streets to see the decorated floats, fire trucks, and even classic cars. The town also saw the opening of an ice skating rink...
wnbjtv.com
Changes in bulk waste coming to Jackson at the start of the new year
You may have noticed fliers on your trash can, they're all about the changes in bulk waste that are coming at the start of the new year. “We're going door to door and the waste management route, we've got five crews out and we're placing cart hangers on every cart that give you all the details of the changes coming, as well as a refresher of your solid waste rules and guidelines," said Health and Sanitation Superintendent Chris Woods.
courieranywhere.com
Be ready for a holly, jolly traffic delay in Savannah
The Savannah Police Department is reminding motorists that portions of Main Street and Wayne Road – U.S. 64 – will close Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:15 p.m. for the Christmas parade. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shell Street and Wayne Road, proceeds through...
WBBJ
Ice skating rink to open in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Opening night for the ice skating rink in Lexington is here!. Monday, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony that at 5 p.m. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.
WBBJ
Christmas concert returns to fight hunger in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local establishment holds a special brunch just in time for the holiday season. The LOLO’s Christmas Brunch was held on Sunday at Hub City Brewery. This is an event that music artist LOLO puts on and performs at every year, where proceeds go to the RIFA backpack program.
WBBJ
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
WBBJ
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
WBBJ
Rain Free Until Tuesday
And we finally see a nice shift in the long duration weather pattern that has brought clouds and rain most of the days this week. A northerly flow enters the picture this evening as the frontal boundary moves well off to the southeast taking the rain with it. Some clouds linger on behind the system but the surface air is much drier and we will stay rain free from now until at least early Tuesday.
fordauthority.com
More Ford BlueOval City Construction Stats Released
It’s been several months since Ford announced that it was ramping up its planned EV investment to $50 billion by 2026, with a large chunk of that total – $7 billion – going to the future Ford BlueOval City production facility and BlueOvalSK Battery Park. Since then, construction at Ford BlueOval City is well underway, and after a few months, is “light years” ahead of where it started, according to the automaker, while FoMoCo broke ground at the BlueOvalSK Battery Park site just last week. Now, Ford has released some interesting statistics about the BlueOval City complex as it continues to come to fruition, according to Commercial Appeal.
WBBJ
Local family receives a Christmas shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, one family got the opportunity to spend more than $200 on anything they wanted at a local Walmart. “We are partnering together to take a family Christmas shopping for the holidays. So the fire department came out to help the kids shop and we provided the funds and we’re just going to let the kids buy some toys,” says Tasha Hart, President of WoodmenLife chapter 179.
WBBJ
Rain Showers & Storm Chances Back on Tuesday/Wednesday
Temperatures will hang in the 40s all night long across West Tennessee but should warm back into the low 60s on Tuesday. Showers and storm chances will return late Tuesday and stick around during the day on Wednesday. Cooler but drier weather will be returning for the end of the work week. How cold will things get this weekend and how are our severe weather chances shaping up this week? Find out right here.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee fishing regulations set for 2023-24
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2023-24 state’s fishing regulation at its final 2022 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters. The 2023-24 fishing proclamation was approved by the Commission. The proclamation included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes, changes to the use of sportfishing trotlines, and clarification of license descriptions. Lake Halford in Carroll County was officially added to TWRA rules and regulations for agency lakes.
tippahnews.com
Off duty Benton County Sheriff stops man who pulls gun at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County, MS was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
WBBJ
Arthur Lee McLemore
Mr. Arthur Lee McLemore was born on August 8, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 3, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
WBBJ
Karen Beaird King
Karen Beaird King, age 59, a resident of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Bro. Rowdy Davis officiated the service. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service, from 12 noon until 2:00 PM, on Monday December 12, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
wnbjtv.com
Jackson-Madison County School System Announces Updates for the District
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson-Madison County School System announced it is in the beginning phase of some major investments. Among them: a highly requested multi-purpose stadium. It will be used for activities like football, track and field and band concerts. Other improvements announced today include renovations to the historic Jackson...
WBBJ
FHU celebrates graduates at its 2022 Commencement
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Local university celebrates graduation on their 153rd academic year. One local university hosts guests as they celebrate some major accomplishments. Freed-Hardeman University opened its doors to students, families and supporters on Saturday in honor of the fall graduation. FHU President, David Shannon, shared some key points with...
