It’s been several months since Ford announced that it was ramping up its planned EV investment to $50 billion by 2026, with a large chunk of that total – $7 billion – going to the future Ford BlueOval City production facility and BlueOvalSK Battery Park. Since then, construction at Ford BlueOval City is well underway, and after a few months, is “light years” ahead of where it started, according to the automaker, while FoMoCo broke ground at the BlueOvalSK Battery Park site just last week. Now, Ford has released some interesting statistics about the BlueOval City complex as it continues to come to fruition, according to Commercial Appeal.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO