Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo's Cutout Dress at the People's Choice Awards Took 6 Weeks to Make
Lizzo's moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where she accepted the honor of "champion," called for a very special look. The 34-year-old musician and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson tapped Alexander McQueen to construct a midnight blue satin dress and matching thigh-high sock boots stitched with colorful flowers, birds, and other creatures. The coordinates took six weeks to make, according to E!'s red carpet newscasters, and came in a multi-layered, off-the-shoulder silhouette with fabric panels peeling away into a free-flowing skirt at the waist — all to reveal a caged cutout.
Lizzo's "Grinch" Nails Complete Her Jingle Ball Outfit
Melissa Viviane Jefferson you will always be famous. On Dec. 9, Jefferson — more commonly known as Lizzo — proved once again that she is the queen of the holidays when she wore a "Grinch"-inspired outfit to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show. The best part of the outfit? Her perfectly on-theme nails.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Decks the Halls With Candy Cane French Manicure
It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is a style maven, but the unbelievably 53-year-old is taking things up a notch for the holidays with her festive french manicure. Longtime manicurist Tom Bachik dubbed the look “holiday sweetness” as he painted the multi-hyphenates long almond nails with a snow-white shade of nail polish. While some nails flaunted a classic white tip, her index and pink finger were speckled with flurries of snowflakes. The highlight of the manicure is her striped middle finger, reminding us of our favorite nostalgic Christmas candy. Set to the classic song, “Sugar, Sugar” by the Archies, Bachik captioned his post showing off his work, “Starting off the season with some Sugar.”
Jennifer Lopez's Chic Red Suit Is the Embodiment of the Holiday Spirit in New Photos
Sleighing holiday fashion, making it look effortless. The actress shared four festive new photos on social media earlier today, and anyone needing style inspiration for the upcoming holidays should take a few notes from the 53-year-old's latest Instagram post. In a holly-jolly-monochromatic outfit, Lopez chose her theme (cardinal red) and...
Selena Gomez Pops in Barbiecore Knitwear and 7-Inch Heels at ‘Saturday Night Live’ Afterparty
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez brought Barbiecore style to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The star’s appearance notably re-united her with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted Saturday’s episode. Arriving at the show’s afterparty on Saturday evening, Gomez shone in a hot pink Valentino ensemble. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s single-toned outfit featured a knit fuchsia pleated miniskirt and off-the-shoulder sweater, both crafted from soft mohair wool and embroidered with vertical pink sequins ....
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'
Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave Set, 14 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4 Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands! The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top. "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes. The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her...
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
PopSugar
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo from her 30th birthday on November 23rd.
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Tiffany & Co. Partnership On Instagram
Lori Harvey serves face on Instagram while showing off her Tiffany & Co. partnership.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Comments / 1