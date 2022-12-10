‘Ajoomma’ Filmmaker Shuming He on His Personal First Feature and Why It Had to Be Set in South Korea (Video)

Read full article on original website
Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era
BTS star Jin started his mandatory South Korean military duty on Tuesday, the band's first member to enlist since a hiatus announcement this year left fans heartbroken over the K-pop juggernaut's uncertain future. But analysts said the announcement was timed because of the compulsory military duty.
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
Netflix pushes sound editing and design for ‘Bardo,’ latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu [Exclusive Video]
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is the latest project from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the four-time Academy Award winner who serves as a multi-hyphenate (director-co-writer-producer-editor-music) on the surreal new film that was released in select theaters on November 4 and hits Netflix in the United States on December 16. The Best Picture contender is described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who is compelled to return to his native Mexico.” In an exclusive video...
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Babylon Stars Reveal the Classic Films and Performances That Inspired Them (Exclusive)
Babylon is the latest film from Damien Chazelle who is best known for helming Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. The upcoming movie has a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. The film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. While the actors are all playing fictional characters, many are based on actual stars from that time. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the aforementioned stars, and they revealed which iconic actors inspired their roles and which classic films they researched before making the movie.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
How Asian Streamer Viu Is Fighting Off Global Competition With Youth Focus, Hot Content Trends: K-drama, Boys’ Love & Rising Thai Wave
EXCLUSIVE: Pan-regional streaming service Viu, owned by Hong Kong telco and media group PCCW, has been one of the biggest local success stories in Southeast Asia, holding its own against the entrance of global giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The streamer is number one in terms of monthly active users (MAUs) across Southeast Asia, according to data from Media Partners Asia (MPA), and number three in paid subscribers behind Disney+ and Netflix. In the first half of 2022, Viu’s MAUs grew by 23% to 60.7 million, while paid subscribers increased by 31% to 9.1 million. Viu’s ‘freemium’ business model...
‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)
“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
2022 IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ wins 3 including Best Feature
The International Documentary Association (IDA) presented awards to the winners in 18 categories for the 38th IDA Documentary Awards on December 10, 2022 at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles. Shaunak Sen‘s “All That Breathes” went into the evening with four nominations and emerged as a winner of three, including the top prize. See the full list of winners below. In addition to taking home Best Feature Documentary, Shen was named Best Director and the film’s editor Charlotte Munch Bengtsen won for Best Editing. Of its four nominations, “All That Breathes” lost only the award for Best Cinematography which went to the team...
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
‘Ariyippu’ Trailer Reveals Kunchako Boban’s Acclaimed Neo-Realist Drama
After playing in competition at the Locarno Film Festival, the Indian Malayalam language film Ariyippu (Declaration) has found a home on Netflix. The streamer debuted the first trailer for the film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring Kunchako Boban, on Wednesday. It’s a bit of a departure for the streamer,...
Colin Kaepernick to Produce ABC News Studios’ True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killing County’ for Hulu
Other projects for the studio include "Death in the Dorms" from "The Way Down" executive producer Nile Cappello and "Web of Death" from Blink Films
Gravitas Ventures Buys Road Movie ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Seven Faces of Jane.” The experimental and experiential road film stars Gillian Jacobs, Anthony Skordi, Chido Nwokocha, Sybil Azur, Emmanuela Postacchini, Daniela Hernandez, Joel McHale, Caroline Ducrocq, Breeda Wool, Soledad St. Hilaire and Joni Reiss. The film had an interesting origin and is the product of multiple directors. It was made by a group of filmmakers which includes Jacobs, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs. It follows Jane (Jacobs) as she drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives...
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
