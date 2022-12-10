‘Ajoomma’ Filmmaker Shuming He on His Personal First Feature and Why It Had to Be Set in South Korea (Video)

“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...

