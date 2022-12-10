Read full article on original website
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Two students found with guns; district responds
Akron Public Schools has released a statement after a 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center.
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera
Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city's Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect.
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
Niles police say items found on back of stolen truck
Police say several items were found on a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired.
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Police investigating man shot in Warren
Police were called to the Trumbull Hospital emergency room.
Ohio superintendent charged in money laundering scheme
Indictments filed with the Carroll County Clerk of Courts name Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, the school board president, his wife and one other man accusing them in a scheme that cost the district thousands.
Teen accused of shooting stepdad near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.
A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
Concerns heighten after another loaded gun found on Akron student
AKRON, Ohio — This is the second time in a week a student has been found with a loaded gun in the district, and before that, fights and stabbings have parents and students alike concerned. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Man charged with making over 2,400 calls to power company found incompetent to stand trial
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
How did Canton Township 3-year-old get the gun?
When you're around 3 or 4, life starts to come into focus. You start being able to remember incidents in your life. On Dec. 2, a Canton Township woman escaped serious injury ― and possibly death ― after being accidentally shot by her 3 year-old son. Now, you...
Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
Man facing charges following drug raid in New Castle
A man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation last week in New Castle.
Troopers seize $162K worth of cocaine, arrest Warren man after Ohio Turnpike traffic stop
COLUMBUS – Ohio Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a 32-year-old Warren man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On Dec. 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped...
