Carrollton, OH

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.

A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
WARREN, OH
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
NEW CASTLE, PA
How did Canton Township 3-year-old get the gun?

When you're around 3 or 4, life starts to come into focus. You start being able to remember incidents in your life. On Dec. 2, a Canton Township woman escaped serious injury ― and possibly death ― after being accidentally shot by her 3 year-old son. Now, you...
CANTON, OH
Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
CANTON, OH

