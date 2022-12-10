Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Two-women band left speechless on stage after realizing everyone in the crowd knows their song
Musicians and bands often have to work a lot before they gain popularity around the world. No matter how big they get, one of the most satisfying and emotional moments when performing live as an artist is when the audience turns out to be familiar with the words of an original song.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Watch Sandra Oh and Duran Duran Perform "Rio" Together on Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Sandra Oh is living out her rock star fantasy. The Killing Eve star jumps in the backseat—while Duran Duran guitarist Nick Taylor takes the wheel and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon rides shotgun—for a musical ride in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. "This...
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
On Tuesday, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood or Morgan Myles will be crowned the season 22 winner As fans anxiously await The Voice season 22 winner, a series of star-studded performances might ease the nerves! On Wednesday, the competition show announced that the season finale will include performances by a wide range of musicians like Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and more. OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will also take the stage. RELATED: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from...
Popculture
LeAnn Rimes Forced to Cancel Shows After Vocal Cord 'Bleed' Leaves Her Unable to Sing
LeAnn Rimes has been forced to reschedule two upcoming shows on her JOY: The Holiday Tour after a vocal cord bleed left her "unable to sing." The country singer announced the news in a handwritten note shared with fans on Wednesday, Dec. 7, confirming that her concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium will be rescheduled for April 8, 2023 and the Riverside Casino and Golf resort show in Riverside, Iowa will now be on Sept. 29, 2023.
EW.com
R. Kelly's new prison album I Admit It pulled from Spotify and iTunes
R. Kelly's latest album, released while the singer remains in prison, has been pulled from major streamers after briefly hitting platforms like Spotify and iTunes on Friday. The R&B singer, currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, nevertheless released an album this week titled I Admit It. Despite appearing on iTunes and Spotify earlier Friday morning, it seems to no longer be available on the platforms. Neither streamer immediately responded to EW's request for comment about its apparent removal.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
CMT
WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
iheart.com
Tory Lanez & Kelsey Harris Tested Positive For Gun Residue After Shooting
Tory Lanez's legal team plans to offer a different theory that led to the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, December 12, opening statements for the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez began with the defense revealing its alternative theory about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper's lawyers will aim to prove that it was Kelsey Nicole Harris, Meg's former best friend, who may have pulled the trigger on the gun. Test results show that both Harris and Lanez tested positive for gun residue. Although gun shot residue particles travel quickly, it shows that both were in the same vicinity.
