New York State

Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Billboard

Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”

Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
People

Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

On Tuesday, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood or Morgan Myles will be crowned the season 22 winner As fans anxiously await The Voice season 22 winner, a series of star-studded performances might ease the nerves! On Wednesday, the competition show announced that the season finale will include performances by a wide range of musicians like Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and more. OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will also take the stage. RELATED: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from...
Popculture

LeAnn Rimes Forced to Cancel Shows After Vocal Cord 'Bleed' Leaves Her Unable to Sing

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to reschedule two upcoming shows on her JOY: The Holiday Tour after a vocal cord bleed left her "unable to sing." The country singer announced the news in a handwritten note shared with fans on Wednesday, Dec. 7, confirming that her concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium will be rescheduled for April 8, 2023 and the Riverside Casino and Golf resort show in Riverside, Iowa will now be on Sept. 29, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
EW.com

R. Kelly's new prison album I Admit It pulled from Spotify and iTunes

R. Kelly's latest album, released while the singer remains in prison, has been pulled from major streamers after briefly hitting platforms like Spotify and iTunes on Friday. The R&B singer, currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, nevertheless released an album this week titled I Admit It. Despite appearing on iTunes and Spotify earlier Friday morning, it seems to no longer be available on the platforms. Neither streamer immediately responded to EW's request for comment about its apparent removal.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
CMT

WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
AUSTIN, TX
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
iheart.com

Tory Lanez & Kelsey Harris Tested Positive For Gun Residue After Shooting

Tory Lanez's legal team plans to offer a different theory that led to the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, December 12, opening statements for the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez began with the defense revealing its alternative theory about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper's lawyers will aim to prove that it was Kelsey Nicole Harris, Meg's former best friend, who may have pulled the trigger on the gun. Test results show that both Harris and Lanez tested positive for gun residue. Although gun shot residue particles travel quickly, it shows that both were in the same vicinity.

