iheart.com
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Neil Diamond Surprises Opening Night Audiences Of His ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Musical With ‘Sweet Caroline’: Watch
Neil Diamond fanatics were already on cloud nine during the opening night of his Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise on Sunday, Dec. 4. But there were really in for a treat when the crooner, 81, surprised audiences at the Broadhurst theater with a rendition of his anthem “Sweet Caroline.”
New York Teen Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While Vacationing With Mom In Florida
A 17-year-old teen from New York died while swimming in Cocoa Beach, Florida on Dec. 3., according to Times Union. Danielle Marceline was vacationing with her best friend Mary Doyle, her mother, Christine Marceline and a family friend. Danielle’s mother said they had gone on vacation after her daughter missed...
Prevention
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Sings Fan-Selected Country Song Ahead of Top 8 Vote
Monday night's episode of The Voice featured performances from the Top 10 contestants, and Bryce Leatherwood delivered another performance true to his country roots. This week, the fans had the chance to choose the songs each contestant performed, and for Leatherwood, they selected Morgan Wallen's 2021 single, "Sand In My Boots." Leatherwood took to the stage without his signature cowboy hat to sing the song, beginning the tune by sitting with his guitar in front of the microphone. Leatherwood showcased his smooth voice and Southern drawl throughout the performance, playing his acoustic guitar while the band backed him up. He made sure to showcase the full power of his voice in the final chorus, and he ended strong, adding extra flair to the final note.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
CMT
WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
Boy performs cover of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and the internet loves it
The boy pours his soul into the performance and has been praised for his talent and cool confidence.
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Grateful Dead's Bob Weir: Truly classic rock
Recently, at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, black tie met tie dye when the National Symphony Orchestra shared the spotlight with Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir and his band, Wolf Bros. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Weir about bringing new life to the Dead's music, by going from a six-piece jam band to a 60-piece orchestra, blending culture with counter-culture.
Jason Eady and Adam Hood Hold Onto Hope in New Collaboration ‘Broke Not Broken’ [LISTEN]
Celebrated singer-songwriters Adam Hood and Jason Eady have joined forces for an uplifting new collaboration. Released on Nov. 25, their new single "Broke Not Broken" was recorded by the longtime pals less than six hours after they co-wrote it. "We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds...
Reba McEntire Being Featured on ABC News’ ‘Superstar’: How To Watch the Special
ABC is paying homage to Reba McEntire on Thursday, with an hour-long news special. And Outsider has all the details of how to watch and why you should check it out. First, it’s on Thursday primetime, with the special airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Central. Here’s how to...
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
iheart.com
Ciara Delivers New Christmas Song And Video!
"I really don't need much. But if a girl could dream... I would dream a little something like this" is how Ciara opens her take on a holiday classic. And with the Instagram caption "Hey Santa Zaddy", Ciara and her Santa inspired cowboy hat, posted this song for the holiday!
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
iheart.com
Shy cat abandoned in Brooklyn finds love again
Many shy cats that we find outside aren’t feral. Some have been out there so long they’ve pretty much just shut down. I suspected that this was not a feral cat - he didn’t seem scared - just, traumatized. This is an abandoned cat that once had a home. Foster volunteers don’t just give cats a place to stay. They help them heal, in so many different ways. They teach cats what it feels like to love and be loved. This is from the rescue group Flatbush Cats!
iheart.com
WATCH: Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage Following Bomb Threat At Concert Venue
Patti LaBelle was taken offstage by security in the middle of her show last night (December 10) following a reported "bomb threat." The incident happened at LaBelle's concert at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. In a fan-recorded video, 78-year-old LaBelle can be seen casually taking to the crowd with a bouquet of roses in her hands when two security guards in all-black suits took to the stage. When they grabbed LaBelle from behind, she turned to the men and said, "Wait, hold up!" One of them then whispered something in her ear, and the message quickly changed the singer's demeanor. She dropped the bouquet and left the stage, her band swifty following her. LaBelle's exit set the crowd in an uproar.
