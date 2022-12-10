Grant Wahl, Journalist Who Criticized Qatar’s Anti-Gay Policies, Dies Suddenly While Covering World Cup in Doha

Read full article on original website
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout reveals he wished Brtitney Griner 'good fortune and happiness', had a portrait of Putin in his cell and says if he had 'the required skills' he'd fight in Ukraine' in first interview
Viktor Bout, the arms dealer freed in a prisoner swap for American basketball star Brittney Griner, said he wished her good luck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi where they were exchanged last week. Bout, who spent 14 years in US jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to...
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
EXCLUSIVE: Europe's elite clubs deal major blow to FIFA as they REJECT proposal to launch new 32-team Club World Cup in the USA in 2025, with governing body running out of time to find solution
Europe's biggest clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in a major blow to the world governing body. Sportsmail has learned that FIFA have been seeking approval to stage a 32-team competition in the United States during negotiations that have taken place in Qatar over the last few weeks, but the clubs are refusing to endorse the proposals.
Welcome to the Power Women Summit 2022: A Time of Crisis – and Opportunity
Women face an onslaught of push-back -- but we're not gonna panic
Elon Musk Disbands Twitter Anti-Harassment Council Right After Baselessly Implying Former Employee Is a Pedophile
The former employee, Yoel Roth, had to go into hiding after receiving multiple death threats
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
Twitter’s Former Head of Trust and Safety Forced to Flee Home After Elon Musk Accuses Him of Being a Pedophile
Yoel Roth, who quit in the company in November, has been inundated with death threats since Musk's tweets on Saturday
Elon Musk Calls for Dr. Fauci to Be Prosecuted Weeks After Twitter Halts COVID-19 Misinformation Policy
"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the Twitter boss wrote
Free condoms: France is making condoms available to all young people after learning a startling percentage of its population doesn't use protection
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the new measure on Friday, saying the country is "not good" on matters of sexual health.
liveandletsfly.com
Migrants Stage Onboard Birth In Order To Cause Diversion To Spain, Then Make A Run For Freedom On Tarmac
In a story right out of a movie script, a group of migrants staged an elaborate hoax on a flight to Istanbul deliberately intended to engineer a diversion to Spain and chance for freedom. Woman Fakes Onboard Birth On Istanbul Flight In Order To Cause Diversion To Spain Daring Escape...
A new study shows NZ’s young minorities feel racism differently – wealth or being able to ‘pass’ as white makes a difference
Racism in Aotearoa New Zealand has been increasingly under the spotlight in recent years. The 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks amplified conversations about racial equality that continued in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. But racism is a complicated topic and not all minorities experience it in the same way or to the same extent. As our recent research found, financial wealth and a person’s ability to “pass” as white can have a significant impact on how they experience racism. This challenges the conventional wisdom that systemic and interpersonal racism affects all minorities equally. Recently, the government and other...
Climate crisis in Africa exposes real cause of hunger – colonial food systems that leave people more vulnerable
In the waning hours of the year’s biggest climate change conference – COP27 – we learned of a deal to create a loss and damage fund. This is essentially a source of finance to compensate poor countries for the pain they are incurring because of climate change. An often-cited example of such suffering is the ongoing drought in the Horn of Africa region, which has put some 22 million people at risk of severe hunger.
