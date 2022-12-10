Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Minnie Lane recognizes area firefighters with donations
Minnie Lane’s Owner Melody Blair proudly holds a firefighter’s boot to welcome any monetary donations from the community. Maryville Fire Department Captain Phil Rickabaugh notes his appreciation to Blair as well as anyone who gives. From now until just before Christmas, Minnie Lane will raise funds and awareness for the Nodaway County volunteer firefighters. In Nodaway County there are 13 fire districts and over 200 courageous men and women who volunteer to be firefighters. “They mostly have to pay for their own gas and training. Please stop in and give a little help for such deserving people,” said Blair.
nodawaynews.com
Christmas Shopping Treasures in Nodaway County: Best Brands Plus has Christmas ideas for everyone on your list
A local business jewel with plenty of gift ideas is Best Brands Plus, 2605 South Main Street, Maryville. Its motto, “Great brands, nice folks, low prices and service after the sale” isn’t just words but a way of life for owner Cliff McNair and his employees. The...
nodawaynews.com
An update provided by Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel
VF Anderson Builders, Inc. continues to pour concrete curbs and driveways on the west side of the roadway as temperatures allow. As the contractor works north toward the intersection of South Avenue lane widths may be temporarily adjusted or certain areas may be barricaded with traffic cones to allow additional working room for equipment. Please reduce speeds and drive carefully through this section for the safety of crews and each other.
nodawaynews.com
Governor Parson announces $400,000 grant to go to NTS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grant dollars to further support all Missouri students who are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce. Northwest Technical School, (NTS) Maryville received $400,000 from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building
The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Charged in Darlington Burglary
ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
KCRG.com
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
bethanyclipper.com
Gilliland pleads guilty in death of Trammell
Bethany, MO: Travis Gilliland, 42, of Ridgeway, who was scheduled to go on trial this week in the shooting of Lynn Trammell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree on Dec. 1 in Harrison County Circuit Court. How useful was this post?. Click on...
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Riverton man booked on warrant for harassment
(Sidney) -- A Riverton man was arrested on a warrant Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff's says 37-year-old Nathaniel Fengel was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant on the original charge of seven counts of 1st Degree harassment, all aggravated misdemeanors. The Sheriff's Office says Fengel's arrest came after deputies took a report of the suspected harassment in late September, and a search warrant was later conducted in early October. Authorities say Fengel allegedly disseminated photographs or film of another person in a state of nudity without their consent.
kmaland.com
Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
Comments / 0