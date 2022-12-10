Minnie Lane’s Owner Melody Blair proudly holds a firefighter’s boot to welcome any monetary donations from the community. Maryville Fire Department Captain Phil Rickabaugh notes his appreciation to Blair as well as anyone who gives. From now until just before Christmas, Minnie Lane will raise funds and awareness for the Nodaway County volunteer firefighters. In Nodaway County there are 13 fire districts and over 200 courageous men and women who volunteer to be firefighters. “They mostly have to pay for their own gas and training. Please stop in and give a little help for such deserving people,” said Blair.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO