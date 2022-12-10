ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, KS

KETV.com

Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]

When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls

(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
FREMONT, NE
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week

SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes fuel spill on I-80

All lanes have reopened after a crash caused a fuel spill on Interstate 80 Eastbound. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Douglas County officials say no one was hurt. The NDOT said the two right lanes were blocked on I-80 EB between exit 449 (72nd Street) and exit 450 (60th Street). The entrance ramps to I-80 from 72nd Street were also closed.
Panhandle Post

Omaha development lands first major office tenant and restaurant

OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska AG Doug Peterson says ESG violates investment firms’ duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a report this week warning state and federal policymakers about environmental, social and governance investing. Peterson said ESG investing violates an investment firm’s duty to seek financial returns above other factors. “There are fiduciary standards, legal standards that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE

