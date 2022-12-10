Read full article on original website
KETV.com
"The product remains contained": TC Energy gives an update on the cleanup of the Keystone leak
TC Energy gave an update Sunday on the cleanup of the oil spill from the Keystone XL Pipeline. The Canada-based company reported Wednesday that an estimated 14,000 barrels leaked onto pasture land in Washington County, Kansas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said dams were constructed to contain the spill. TC...
etxview.com
AltEn group explores bringing thermal treatment units for on-site cleanup at Mead plant site
More than a year has passed since a coalition of seed companies submitted a plan for cleaning up pesticide-laden solid and liquid waste products at AltEn, a now-closed ethanol plant near Mead. Submitted to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on Nov. 1, 2021, the 111-page document detailed the...
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
KETV.com
Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls
(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
WOWT
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
KETV.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture reports two more cases of bird flu in record outbreak
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirms two more cases of bird flu. The agency says both cases were found among commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties. About 50,000 turkeys were impacted in each county. Iowa has been hit hardest by the current bird flu...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
KETV.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes fuel spill on I-80
All lanes have reopened after a crash caused a fuel spill on Interstate 80 Eastbound. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Douglas County officials say no one was hurt. The NDOT said the two right lanes were blocked on I-80 EB between exit 449 (72nd Street) and exit 450 (60th Street). The entrance ramps to I-80 from 72nd Street were also closed.
Omaha development lands first major office tenant and restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
KETV.com
'Willing to go out and push': 100 mile run pushes limits, raises funds for community
HONEY CREEK, Iowa — Using the sights and sounds of nature, one local organization has raised $80,000 for the community and they're doing it just by running. Through the foggy hills in Iowa is the racetrack for hundreds of runners. "You want to see if you can do it....
klkntv.com
Nebraska AG Doug Peterson says ESG violates investment firms’ duty
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a report this week warning state and federal policymakers about environmental, social and governance investing. Peterson said ESG investing violates an investment firm’s duty to seek financial returns above other factors. “There are fiduciary standards, legal standards that...
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 20 pounds of meth in vehicle near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers seized several pounds of meth from the back of a Michigan man’s vehicle on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell, which is east of North Platte. The trooper became suspicious...
