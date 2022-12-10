Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
KETV.com
Attorney General will prosecute 'unlicensed midwife' for home birth after baby dies
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Dakota woman is charged after an Omaha infant's death during a home birth. KETV NewsWatch 7 first reported this story in March, when Douglas County deputies were called to a west Omaha home for a newborn that wasn't breathing. Now, the Nebraska Attorney General...
KETV.com
'It is like childhood Alzheimer's': Council Bluffs teacher raising money for research into Sanfillipo Syndrome
OMAHA, Neb. — A Council Bluffs teacher is asking for help raising money for research as her 3-year-old niece in Wisconsin faces a rare and fatal diagnosis. It's called Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B and there is no cure. Her family says it's comparable to childhood Alzheimer's. Olivia Stoop's aunt,...
KETV.com
Sarpy/Cass County Health reports 2022-23 season's first flu-related death
PAPILLION, Neb. — The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department reported its first flu-related death of the counties' season on Friday. Health officials said the male Cass County resident is over the age of 65. The department's director is reasserting the recommendation that anyone six months and older get their flu...
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
WOWT
Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
KETV.com
Bench trial begins for unlicensed midwife
OMAHA, Neb. — The unlicensed midwife charged in thedeath of a newborn baby faced a judge for the first time Monday. Prosecutors say Hock was unlicensed at the time of the incident, a fact that the child's father says they knew before delivery. Hock's defense attorneys argue she's the scapegoat of an accidental death of a child.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include new information about an FBI search associated with the case. LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of […] The post Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
WOWT
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sentence was handed down Friday that included a fine and a settlement for Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha-based food processing company, for falsifying information about its grading records. In addition to a year of probation, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
WOWT
The Fund provides wounded Army Ranger unexpected support
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a gray and chilly Friday afternoon, you won’t find Kyle and Taylor Emmons complaining about the weather. Not after what they’ve been through since his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan nearly ten years ago. “It probably took a good year or two to...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools agrees to eliminate bus routes for thousands of students next school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Some 3,000 Omaha students will have to find new ways to get to and from class starting next school year. OPS says it is still struggling to hire enough bus drivers, and the district says it wants to provide safe and reliable rides. Every school board...
