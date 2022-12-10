ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

RECAP: Friday night hoops scores and highlights

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04o1LE_0jdpQAqi00

Now with boys and girls basketball in full swing across the state, it was a busy Friday night for high school hoops.

Grand Haven boys and girls traveled to take on Reeths-Puffer. The Bucs boys won to start the weekend 55-52, Harrison Sorrelle scored 34 points, 15 of them in the 4th quarter.

The Rocket ladies earned a win tonight. Final score against Grand Haven 38-34.

Reeths-Puffer 38, Grand Haven 34

Over in Wyoming, reigning state champs, Tri-Unity hosted North Pointe Christian. The Defenders win that game 61-43.

Tri-Unity 61, NPC

Byron Center hosting Wayland. The Bulldogs come away with a 63-44.

Byron Center 63, Wayland 44

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player

A West Michigan sports team has new ownership. The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey. Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121222

Cloudy skies continue Monday with a chance for a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with light winds from the east. Cloudy skies continue Monday with a chance for a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with light winds from the east.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
rvbusiness.com

Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV

Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team

An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy