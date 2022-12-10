RECAP: Friday night hoops scores and highlights

Now with boys and girls basketball in full swing across the state, it was a busy Friday night for high school hoops.

Grand Haven boys and girls traveled to take on Reeths-Puffer. The Bucs boys won to start the weekend 55-52, Harrison Sorrelle scored 34 points, 15 of them in the 4th quarter.

The Rocket ladies earned a win tonight. Final score against Grand Haven 38-34.

Reeths-Puffer 38, Grand Haven 34

Over in Wyoming, reigning state champs, Tri-Unity hosted North Pointe Christian. The Defenders win that game 61-43.

Tri-Unity 61, NPC

Byron Center hosting Wayland. The Bulldogs come away with a 63-44.

Byron Center 63, Wayland 44

