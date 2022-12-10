ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas Tech versus Eastern Washington Preview

After Texas Tech’s (6-2) narrow 78-71 escape against presumed lightweight Nicholls State, it is clear this group of Red Raiders cannot afford to take any team, no matter how unprepossessing, lightly. And the task of taking every foe seriously begins at home 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13 against Eastern Washington (4-6). As much as anything, this game will tell us whether Texas Tech learned its lesson, and perhaps whether it is capable of doing so.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Auburn flips 3-star OT from Texas Tech

Less than 24 hours after being offered, Tyler Johnson is a Tiger. The 3-star offensive tackle from Natchitoches, Louisiana, committed to Auburn on Sunday morning during his official visit to the Plains. Rated as the No. 59 offensive tackle in the country in the 247Sports Composite, Johnson had been committed to Texas Tech since September.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

In-state 2024 QB Will Hammond commits to Texas Tech

Hutto (Texas) High 2024 quarterback Will Hammond tells 247Sports he has committed to Texas Tech. "The staff man!" Hammond added. "They are as genuine as it gets! It’s real!" Hammond is commit No. 6 for Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders early in the 2024 cycle, adding to a class ranked No. 7 nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
LUBBOCK, TX
LouisvilleReport

Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Talk 1340

Twitter Reacts to the News of Chris Beard’s Reported Arrest

College basketball fans across Texas were shocked to hear the news of Chris Beard’s reported arrest on a third-degree felony assault charge early this morning. Circulation of this news lead Texas Tech and Texas fans alike to have mixed reactions. Shock, disappointment, and disgust are all appropriate responses, but far too many people decided to make fun of the situation.
LUBBOCK, TX
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers

The following op-ed was written by Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) and Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.
KENTUCKY STATE
everythinglubbock.com

LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man shows up at Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound, no suspect found

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, a shooting was reported to the Lubbock Police Department at CC’s Bar and Grill on 50th Street near Avenue P. Police became aware of the shooting only when someone at a Lubbock hospital called to report that a patient showed up there with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy