Texas Tech versus Eastern Washington Preview
After Texas Tech’s (6-2) narrow 78-71 escape against presumed lightweight Nicholls State, it is clear this group of Red Raiders cannot afford to take any team, no matter how unprepossessing, lightly. And the task of taking every foe seriously begins at home 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13 against Eastern Washington (4-6). As much as anything, this game will tell us whether Texas Tech learned its lesson, and perhaps whether it is capable of doing so.
247Sports
Auburn flips 3-star OT from Texas Tech
Less than 24 hours after being offered, Tyler Johnson is a Tiger. The 3-star offensive tackle from Natchitoches, Louisiana, committed to Auburn on Sunday morning during his official visit to the Plains. Rated as the No. 59 offensive tackle in the country in the 247Sports Composite, Johnson had been committed to Texas Tech since September.
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
In-state 2024 QB Will Hammond commits to Texas Tech
Hutto (Texas) High 2024 quarterback Will Hammond tells 247Sports he has committed to Texas Tech. "The staff man!" Hammond added. "They are as genuine as it gets! It’s real!" Hammond is commit No. 6 for Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders early in the 2024 cycle, adding to a class ranked No. 7 nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Former Ironwood Ridge tennis captain Marissa Gendron now Texas Tech director of compliance
Ten years after her graduation from Ironwood Ridge in 2013, Marissa Gendron is already at her second college as an athletics administrator. Her recent promotion is a significant one that indicates she is one of the rising standouts in the compliance field. Last week, she went from being an associate...
Twitter Reacts to the News of Chris Beard’s Reported Arrest
College basketball fans across Texas were shocked to hear the news of Chris Beard’s reported arrest on a third-degree felony assault charge early this morning. Circulation of this news lead Texas Tech and Texas fans alike to have mixed reactions. Shock, disappointment, and disgust are all appropriate responses, but far too many people decided to make fun of the situation.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers
The following op-ed was written by Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) and Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated
LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
everythinglubbock.com
Man shows up at Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound, no suspect found
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, a shooting was reported to the Lubbock Police Department at CC’s Bar and Grill on 50th Street near Avenue P. Police became aware of the shooting only when someone at a Lubbock hospital called to report that a patient showed up there with a gunshot wound.
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD report said
Someone was shot at multiple times in the 33000 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.
