ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Madison-area artists and businesses featured at Eastside Holiday Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was something for everyone at the Eastside Holiday Market held in Madison this weekend. The annual market was hosted by nonprofit ‘Communication’ at Garver Feed Mill and showcased artists, businesses and performers from around Wisconsin. Organizer Sara Meredith said many of the featured...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago

We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Vigil held to honor victims of Watertown home fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A candlelight vigil was held Monday night to honor the lives of three individuals who died in a Watertown home fire last week. People joined together on Western Avenue to show their support and remember the victims. Officials have not released the names or ages of...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Charlie Berens to hold book signing at University Book Store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Book Store will host a book signing event with Charlie Berens following the UW-Madison winter commencement. Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute.’ He will be signing his book, The Midwest Survival Guide, which will be given to all graduates from the Class of 2022.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

85-year-old woman missing; last seen near East Grand Avenue in Beloit

The city of Beloit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Helyn Everson, 85, of Rock County. She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12. Everson was supposed to pick her daughter up in South Beloit and never arrived. She is described as...
BELOIT, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
UW Madison

Charlie Berens gets interrogated — by his little sister

Sometimes Bridget Berens can’t believe how long ago her brother attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “He graduated all the way back in 2009 — seriously, he’s that old,” says Bridget, a junior journalism major at UW–Madison. Bridget’s brother is Charlie Berens, Midwest comedian and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert canceled, 85-year-old woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 85-year-old woman missing out of Beloit after officials reported she was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 6:20 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Five Nightclub holds active shooter training

The family of Christopher Miller says not knowing where he is is the hardest part. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing worse than biting into a cold hot pocket, especially when the wind chill is below zero, as is often the case during Midwest winters. Luckily, HOT POCKETS devised a solution that would also allow an option to those who like to wear shorts through the coldest months of the year.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays

Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy