Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls basketball team was in front for a half, before losing to Vandalia-Butler 41-31 Saturday in MVL action. Troy drops to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVL. The Trojans led 12-6 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime. Butler took a 30-23 lead after...
miamivalleytoday.com
Part of Fenner Road Tuesday
TROY — Part of Fenner Road in Troy, between Wilson and Barnhart Roads, will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 13. This portion of Fenner Road is expected to be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to repair a guard rail; however, emergency traffic and buses will be allowed through.
miamivalleytoday.com
Fairgrounds to host Sportscard Spectacular
TROY — Sports cards, comics, vintage toys and other unique gifts will be available at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, as the Sportscard Spectaular Show comes to Troy for the first time. “The name is Sportscard Spectacular show, however it’s more like...
miamivalleytoday.com
Elizabeth Bethel Road closed
ELIZABETH — Elizabeth Bethel Road will be closed between Gearhart and Rudy roads for tree removal. The road will be closed from Monday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. Emergency traffic and buses will be able to get through the road closures. For...
miamivalleytoday.com
On the agenda
The Troy City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office at 500 N. Market St. Tipp City Board of Education. The Tipp City Board of Education is hosting...
miamivalleytoday.com
Provisions Co., A.M. Scott Distillery discuss plans for Mayflower Building
TROY — Provisions Co. and A.M. Scott Distillery have announced plans to move into the Mayflower Building on the downtown square after remodeling is completed sometime in mid-2023. “The Mayflower has long been an icon of a building in Troy and we’re excited to work on it,” Provisions Co....
miamivalleytoday.com
Celebrate Christmas at The Valley
PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua invites the public to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve. The Valley Church, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer services at 3, 4:15. and 5:30 p.m. The Valley Campus in Troy, located at 916 N. Market St. in Sherwood Center, will also offer Christmas Eve services at the same times.
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton Union FFA chooses Member of the Month
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter selected their December Member of the Month as Sophia Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to be Member of the Month for going above and beyond during the Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser was optional for eighth graders and Blackburn ended up being one of the top five sellers. She also excels in her Ag class and has been a very active FFA member. Blackburn has participated in extra events such as the Farm Science Review trip, meetings and multiple community service events.
miamivalleytoday.com
Making Miami County a preferred destination
TROY — The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau (MCVCB) awarded $30,176.75 in grants for their tourism grant program launched this past July. The purpose of the Miami County Tourism Grant Program is to help develop or bolster destination assets and the visitor experience driving visitation, overnight stays, increased visitor spending to area communities, to enhance the livability of the area, to support and encourage collaboration within Miami County and the region and to assist local and regional organizations in need of financial assistance for new or improved projects that are in line with the MCVCB mission.
miamivalleytoday.com
Crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured
PIQUA — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 near the west end of Piqua resulted in four patients being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy under a “trauma alert” status on Saturday evening, Dec. 10. According to a press release from the Ohio...
miamivalleytoday.com
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local principal donates kidney to stranger
PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
miamivalleytoday.com
Types O and B negative donors needed
DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O negative and type B negative blood and is calling on donors to help avert this shortage. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. O-negative is the universal blood type...
miamivalleytoday.com
Higgins receives life without parole
TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced Sean Christopher Higgins, of Troy, who is accused of murdering his roommate, to life without parole on Monday, Dec. 12. Higgins, 26, was charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering...
miamivalleytoday.com
Holiday Show returns to Anna Bier Gallery
GREENVILLE — The Anna Bier Gallery, currently filled with the work of local artists who submitted pieces for consideration in the Gallery’s Second Annual Holiday Exhibit, has become a world of wonder appropriate for the holiday season. 39 pieces, some with a holiday theme, provide a diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photography and mixed media from 16 artists; almost all convey a sense of joy appropriate to the season.
miamivalleytoday.com
Two men sentenced in Common Pleas Court
TROY — Judge Jeannine N. Pratt, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, handed down sentences for two men for various charges, including pandering obscenity involving a minor and an attempted violation of a protection order. Thomas Henry Allore, 30, of Tipp City, was charged with 12 counts of pandering...
miamivalleytoday.com
Survivor of Battle of Angel’s Wing to speak
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, recipient of two Purple Hearts and graduate of Sidney High School, will be the speaker at a January meeting f the Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM). Looker will speak at the MVVM, located at 2245 S. County Road 25 A in Troy, at...
miamivalleytoday.com
Purple heart recipient speaks at veterans museum
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, who has earned two Purple Hearts and is a graduate of Sidney High School, is the speaker at the 9 a.m., Jan. 4, 2023, meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 South County Rd 25 A, Troy. Looker’s story is...
miamivalleytoday.com
Hospitalizations due to flu increase 3900%
TROY — At least 40 Miami County residents were hospitalized with the flu in November, according to figures released by the Miami County Department of Health. “This is a 3900% increase over the one hospitalization in November 2021,” a Tuesday, Dec. 6, posting on the Health Department’s Facebook page said.
Comments / 0