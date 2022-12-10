ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Kyle Stevens scores in Elmira return, as the Mammoth fall 3-1

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G499e_0jdpOsSi00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth fell 3-1 to Watertown on Friday, but a former Elmira Enforcer delivered a special moment in his return to First Arena.

Longtime Elmira Enforcer Kyle Stevens made his Elmira Mammoth debut and delivered a special goal in the second period. Upon returning from a back injury, Stevens netted the only Mammoth goal of the game on a power play. The goal was followed up by a memorable celebration by the five-year FPHL veteran, which spanned the length of the ice. Stevens saluted the crowd and skated around the rink and into the bench where teammates congratulated him along the way.

Stevens began his FPHL career in 2017 with stops in Carolina and Danville before joining Elmira in 2018. Stevens spent 100 regular season games with the Elmira Enforcers from 2018 to 2020, including 6 post-season games. Elmira’s number 47 on the ice netted 35 goals and 72 assists with the Enforcers before leaving for the newly formed Binghamton Black Bears, who took the place of the Enforcers in the league after the team folded.

Stevens then scored 6 goals in 23 games in Binghamton and Delaware in the 2021-22 season before making his return to Elmira.

Friday night’s game saw the end of Elmira’s three-game winning streak, with the 3-1 loss to Watertown. The Mammoth have won four of their last six games and will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday and Sunday night at Watertown for two more games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Mammoth avoid sweep with win over Wolves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth returned to the win column on the road on Sunday. (Video courtesy: Watertown Wolves) The Elmira Mammoth avoided a three-game series sweep against Watertown with a 2-1 victory on the road against the Wolves on Sunday. Dalton Anderson scored his first goal of the season early in the second […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira loses second straight game to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will try to avoid a sweep by the Wolves on Sunday. (Video courtesy: Watertown Wolves) The Elmira Mammoth lost on the road to the Watertown Wolves 7-2 on Saturday in game two of a three-game series. The Wolves jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals by […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ernie Davis Orange Out slated for Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night is a night of honor in Corning. As part of the Corning vs. M-E boys basketball game at 7:15 pm, the contest will be a special “orange out” honoring the late-great Ernie Davis on what would have been his 83rd birthday. Davis, the first black football player to earn […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Friday night HS basketball scores and highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was packed night of action around the Twin Tiers in local sports. In high school boys basketball, both the Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen basketball teams dropped tough opening losses at home. The Grizzlies fell to Newark Valley 90-54 despite 13 points from sophomore guard Tyler Malnoske in his varsity debut. […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen girls hoops outlast Elmira Notre Dame

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two storied basketball programs battled Tuesday night. Watkins Glen girls basketball completed a comeback win over visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 39-35. The Crusaders led by six after three quarters but Watkins Glen was able to get points when it needed them the most. Freshman Rachel Vickio had a team-high 16 […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning boys finish in 10th place at Nike Cross Nationals

PORTLAND, O.R. (WETM) – The Hawks earned a top ten finish on the national stage this weekend. (Photo courtesy: @CorningHawks) The reigning two-time Class A state champion Corning boys cross country team finished in 10th place out of 22 teams at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. The Hawks finished with a […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Eames’ wrestling career concludes at Brockport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout has called it a collegiate career. Chris Eames, a graduate student wrestler for SUNY Brockport, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus along with a bruised bone. The injury has sidelined Eames for the rest of the season with surgery necessary to repair him. In his final year […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Sports HOF Class of 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2022 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame has revealed its inductees for the year. The following text is provided by the CCSHOF and Andrew Legare. The 2022 Induction will take place on December 27th at Elmira High School before the final game of the evening during the Josh Palmer Clarion […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

New York State Forest Rangers Welcome 38 to Ranks

A shot of the baseball fields at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently congratulated the 38 newest graduates of the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers at their official graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, recruits were assigned their patrol areas and officially joined the ranks of Forest Rangers in New York state.
WETM 18 News

Corning, Elmira boys basketball get big wins

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball looked sharp out of the gate. The Hawks cruised past Binghamton using a big fourth quarter of scoring in their 100-77 season-opening win. Corning (1-0) is the defending Section IV Class AA Champions and started things off right with some of the top talent in the state. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Notre Dame & Elmira Police Department offer help to local homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department. As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy