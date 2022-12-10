Kyle Stevens scores in Elmira return, as the Mammoth fall 3-1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth fell 3-1 to Watertown on Friday, but a former Elmira Enforcer delivered a special moment in his return to First Arena.

Longtime Elmira Enforcer Kyle Stevens made his Elmira Mammoth debut and delivered a special goal in the second period. Upon returning from a back injury, Stevens netted the only Mammoth goal of the game on a power play. The goal was followed up by a memorable celebration by the five-year FPHL veteran, which spanned the length of the ice. Stevens saluted the crowd and skated around the rink and into the bench where teammates congratulated him along the way.

Stevens began his FPHL career in 2017 with stops in Carolina and Danville before joining Elmira in 2018. Stevens spent 100 regular season games with the Elmira Enforcers from 2018 to 2020, including 6 post-season games. Elmira’s number 47 on the ice netted 35 goals and 72 assists with the Enforcers before leaving for the newly formed Binghamton Black Bears, who took the place of the Enforcers in the league after the team folded.

Stevens then scored 6 goals in 23 games in Binghamton and Delaware in the 2021-22 season before making his return to Elmira.

Friday night’s game saw the end of Elmira’s three-game winning streak, with the 3-1 loss to Watertown. The Mammoth have won four of their last six games and will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday and Sunday night at Watertown for two more games.

