Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
KSNB Local4
Strong storm throws the kitchen sink at the state..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Even while a powerhouse storm spins in the Western U.S. tonight, we will feeling it’s influence before the storm tracks across Nebraska on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a variety of weather. The brunt of this storm will mainly impact Western and Northern parts of the state. Tonight some fog and mist will persist in the evening as moisture gets pulled northward. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread, particularly mid to late evening through the overnight. South of an Ogallala to Holdrege to Smith Center, Kanas line, there is a marginal risk for a few of the storms turning strong to severe becoming capable of damaging 60 mph winds.
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
KSNB Local4
The weather goes downhill from here as a massive winter storm marches east across the Rockies
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you enjoyed this weekend’s weather because it will be, or was, the best days we will see this week as a massive winter storm marches eastward over the Rockies and onto the central Plains over the next 24 hours. This evening will be quiet and pleasant, the calm before the storm you may say, with temperatures falling through the 30s. Clear skies will quickly become cloudy as we head through the evening with areas of fog developing after 9pm. With the strong south southeast flow comes an increase in moisture. And when you have cold temperatures in place, it doesn’t take long for those dew points to reach saturation. With the clouds in place overnight and southerly flow, lows will not be as cold as previous nights. Expect lows around the region to range from the upper 20s to low 30s.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - "Monday is the day to prepare." That's according to the National Weather Service ahead of a prolonged winter storm that's forecast to impact the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early this week. According to the Department of Transportation in Nebraska and Wyoming, travel should be avoided...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: An active weather day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The low pressure system and associated cold front will continue to push into the 1011 region Tuesday...bringing snow, rain and windy conditions to the 1011 region. There are several winter weather alerts for the northwestern half of Nebraska that will generally begin early Tuesday and continue through...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation cautions drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that crews are prepared for the first major snow event of...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends
This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
cowboystatedaily.com
Water Experts: Wyoming Can’t Avoid Potential ‘Doomsday’ Colorado River Crisis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From Wyoming, the growing crisis spurred by prolonged drought along the Colorado River through seven Western may seem like the distant troubles of others. But Wyoming also is poised to be impacted by the strain of the crisis that some fear...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
KSNB Local4
One more decent day before the weather turns wild and windy this coming week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a much more pleasant day today compared to the past several days. Under sunny skies we saw highs mainly in the mid to upper 40s across the area. The benign weather continues for this evening and overnight as we have high pressure overhead. Expect mainly clear skies with light south winds between calm and 6 mph with lows tonight in the upper teens to low 20s. Tomorrow will be another fairly nice day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezier at 10 to 25 mph out of the south southeast. Highs to end out the weekend will range from the mid 40s northeast to the mid 50s southwest.
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
kiwaradio.com
Open Season On Raccoons Approved
Statewide Iowa — The state Natural Resources Commission has approved a DNR proposal to create a continuous open season on raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. He says there’s been...
