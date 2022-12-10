ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrestlinginc.com

Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles

The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable

In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
tjrwrestling.net

Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win

It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
ringsidenews.com

Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed

Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestletalk.com

Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline

Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
411mania.com

Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
wrestlingheadlines.com

Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight

The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
ORLANDO, FL
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown

Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
stillrealtous.com

Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE

Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
wrestleview.com

VICE TV releases preview clip for Tuesday’s Vince McMahon documentary

VICE TV posted a preview clip to Twitter for “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary, which is set to premiere this coming Tuesday, December 13 at 9:00 pm ET. VICE will also air replays at midnight ET and 3:00 am ET. The preview clip features Jim Cornette,...
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation

WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestleview.com

The new home of ROH Weekly TV revealed, NJPW to be heavily involved

Tony Khan revealed during the Final Battle media scrum on Saturday that the new home of ROH’s weekly television show will be on the HonorClub streaming service. He also said that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be heavily involved in the project and has been in discussions with them.
411mania.com

WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
WHEELING, WV
wrestleview.com

IMPACT Wrestling SPOILER: Former ROH World Champion appears

Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham appeared during Friday night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings, held at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Gresham had defended the ROH World Championship on IMPACT TV after ROH went on hiatus. He had been part of the new ROH under AEW CEO and President Tony Khan. He dropped the title to Claudio Castagnoli at July ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and then asked for his release, which was granted.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
wrestleview.com

Attendance numbers for last weeks WWE and AEW TV shows

Below is a list of attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW television shows. WWE Raw: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite/Rampage: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA...
CEDAR PARK, TX
PWMania

ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.

