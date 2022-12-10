Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
WWE NXT: Deadline (12/10/2022) Results: Breakker vs Crews, Two Iron Survivor Challenges, New Day.
NXT Deadline (12/10/2022). - NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews. - Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom vs. Joe Gacy (w/ Ava Raine, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) vs. JD McDonagh. - Women's Iron Survivor Challenge: Roxanne Perez vs....
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
wrestleview.com
VICE TV releases preview clip for Tuesday’s Vince McMahon documentary
VICE TV posted a preview clip to Twitter for “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary, which is set to premiere this coming Tuesday, December 13 at 9:00 pm ET. VICE will also air replays at midnight ET and 3:00 am ET. The preview clip features Jim Cornette,...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestleview.com
The new home of ROH Weekly TV revealed, NJPW to be heavily involved
Tony Khan revealed during the Final Battle media scrum on Saturday that the new home of ROH’s weekly television show will be on the HonorClub streaming service. He also said that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be heavily involved in the project and has been in discussions with them.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILER: Former ROH World Champion appears
Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham appeared during Friday night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings, held at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Gresham had defended the ROH World Championship on IMPACT TV after ROH went on hiatus. He had been part of the new ROH under AEW CEO and President Tony Khan. He dropped the title to Claudio Castagnoli at July ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and then asked for his release, which was granted.
wrestleview.com
Attendance numbers for last weeks WWE and AEW TV shows
Below is a list of attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW television shows. WWE Raw: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite/Rampage: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA...
PWMania
ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.
wrestleview.com
Major News On Sasha Banks’ Status With WWE, Update On Her Appearance With NJPW
According to F4WOnline, as of right now, Sasha Banks has agreed to terms for multiple dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Banks returning to WWE could still be a possibility. It was also said that Banks’ contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of this year,...
Comments / 0