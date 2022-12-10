Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most popular Christmas Gifts of 2022
The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.
This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit
With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000
Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
Weather creating slippery roads in western Mass.
A road in Northfield has been shut down during Sunday's storm.
A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Emergency crews walk to crash in Orange due to ice
Crews are walking to the scene of an accident in Orange Sunday without their cars due to the icy conditions.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Dec. 4-10
A condo in Springfield that sold for $91,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 78 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $296,936. The average price per square foot ended up at $201.
franklincountynow.com
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures
— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
Coals dumped in a yard ignited this fire three days later
In Deerfield, coals from Thursday dumped in a yard were able to ignite a fire Sunday.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
franklincountynow.com
Deerfield Fire Responds To Brush Fire On Upper Road
(Deerfield, MA) Reports came in around noon on Sunday from a resident of Upper Road in Deerfield who noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s yard. Deerfield firefighters who live nearby were able to respond to the scene quickly, stopping the brush fire from spreading further. Greenfield...
westernmassnews.com
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0