North Adams, MA

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks

The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000

Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield

In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures

— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
Deerfield Fire Responds To Brush Fire On Upper Road

(Deerfield, MA) Reports came in around noon on Sunday from a resident of Upper Road in Deerfield who noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s yard. Deerfield firefighters who live nearby were able to respond to the scene quickly, stopping the brush fire from spreading further. Greenfield...
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

