Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Breaking: Legendary NBA Star Died Sunday Morning
A legendary NBA star and former head coach reportedly died on Sunday morning. According to longtime Boston Celtics insider Bob Ryan, legendary NBA figure Paul Silas has died at the age of 79 years old. "I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age...
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
Lakers get great news on market price for Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to try and improve in some way this season. A Russell Westbrook trade might not end up happening but the team has other options and assets that they can move to make an improvement. There have been some interesting names connected to the Lakers...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Chris Bassitt signs big contract with AL East team
The New York Mets’ offseason additions more or less shut the door on Chris Bassitt returning to the team, but the veteran right-hander found another contender to land with Monday. Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, as first reported by Jeff Passan...
Knicks Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been kind to either the Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks. Is there room here for the two teams to get a trade done involving All-Star guard Zach LaVine?. If you pay attention, people will tell you who they really are. NBA teams will...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
Michael Jordan Releases Statement on Passing of Paul Silas
Following the passing of Paul Silas Hornets' owner Michael Jordan released a statement. “Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an ...
Comments / 0