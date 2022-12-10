Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet [RESULTS]
The 2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet was held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 10th. 106 - Noah Dumont (Biddeford) defeated Shawn Cushing (Washington Academy) pin at 1:06. 113 - Austin Sirois (Biddeford) defeated Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) 13-1 120 - Nathan Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Robert Fraustro (Biddeford)...
MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The MDI Trojans raced out to an early lead against the John Bapst Crusaders Saturday afternoon, December 10th and hung on to beat them 47-40 in Bar Harbor. The Trojans led 14-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. John Bapst outscored MDI 13-8 in the 4th Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Gallop Past Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon, December 10th in the 1st game of the 2022-23 season. Ellsworth led 55-6 at the end of the 1st...
Sumner Girls Fall to Central 80-38 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38. The game was...
Maine Men’s Basketball Rallies to Defeat Merrimack College 50-47
The Maine Men's Basketball Team rallied to defeat Merrimack College on the road, 50-47 on Sunday, December 11th. The win was the Black Bears 6th this season matching their total for 2021-22 when they went 6-23. Maine trailed 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half, but outscored Merrimack 27-21...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
819
Followers
5K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0