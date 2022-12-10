Read full article on original website
KHON2
Leeward Bowl Offers Something For Everyone From Food to Sports
Honolulu (KHON2) – Leeward Bowl becomes family-friendly activities and menu for Hawaii residents. Located in Pearl city, Leeward Bowl offers food, drinks, and bowling for all ages. “We have 20 leagues that bowl here every week; 1 Junior program (for youth under 18years of age), 6 Senior Citizen leagues...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
KITV.com
Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true. Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”
KITV.com
Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
actionnews5.com
‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
Laulima: Family still mourning during holiday season
This Laulima family suffered a huge loss this year and they're still mourning as the holidays are upon us.
Last Hawaiian princess dies at 96
'Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people'
That’s a wrap on the 50th Honolulu Marathon!
Thousands of runners from all over the world had an early start to their day with the 50th Honolulu Marathon starting at 5am.
KITV.com
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
KITV.com
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
Honolulu Zoo invites you to Holidays with the Animals
The Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
sdstandardnow.com
S.D. legislators trip to Hawaii for conference just latest example of officials enjoying trips on the public dime
Ever notice how conferences are usually held in Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii or some other warm vacation place?. What, there are no hotel rooms and conference centers in Fargo? Nobody wants to learn and mingle with others in Des Moines? Is there a shortage of chairs and Magic Markers in Wichita?
Pearl Harbor sites free to U.S. National Guard members
In celebration of the U.S. National Guard's birthday, members of the branch will be able to enter the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
Legacy of Life Hawaiʻi, Paragonix deliver gift of life
Two patients in Honolulu, Hawai'i provided lifesaving organs to patients on an organ transplant list in San Francisco, California. Some are calling it a historic milestone, according to Legacy of Life Hawai'i.
KITV.com
Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Waikiki residents think the popular tourist location has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes. The sentiment comes following the beating death of a 21-year-old man and a 10-hour standoff with the Honolulu police officers that ended in a deadly shooting.
McKinley H.S. deemed safe after phone threat
All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue is closed due to a police investigation.
KITV.com
Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
