Waianae, HI

KHON2

Leeward Bowl Offers Something For Everyone From Food to Sports

Honolulu (KHON2) – Leeward Bowl becomes family-friendly activities and menu for Hawaii residents. Located in Pearl city, Leeward Bowl offers food, drinks, and bowling for all ages. “We have 20 leagues that bowl here every week; 1 Junior program (for youth under 18years of age), 6 Senior Citizen leagues...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true. Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
HONOLULU, HI
actionnews5.com

‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
HAUULA, HI
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
HONOLULU, HI

