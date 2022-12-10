Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
hockomocksports.com
2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview
Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
Woonsocket Call
No. 5 Notre Dame 108, Merrimack College 44
MERRIMACK COLLEGE (1-8) Hamilton 5-19 0-0 12, Staton 2-8 1-1 5, Bray 2-8 1-2 5, DeCesare 5-10 0-0 15, Manion 0-2 0-0 0, Fursman 2-4 0-1 4, Wise-Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Christian 0-5 1-2 1, Melaschenko 1-5 0-0 2, Okoh 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-63 3-6 44.
Woonsocket Call
UMass 71, Hofstra 56
UMASS (8-2) Cross 5-11 2-2 12, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Leveque 0-2 0-0 0, Diggins 2-6 0-2 5, Weeks 3-7 2-6 9, Luis 4-10 0-0 8, Dominguez 5-7 1-2 12, Gapare 5-10 1-2 13, K.Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Kante 2-3 0-0 4, G.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 6-14 71.
Holy Cross football team's amazing season ends in South Dakota again
The magical ride that has been the Holy Cross football team's season came to an end Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota, where the Crusaders were ousted from a NCAA Division 1 FCS playoffs quarterfinal by South Dakota State, 42-21. The loss, the first and only blemish on HC's record this...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
First snowfall of the season in RI, Mass.
Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy
Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
WCVB
Family business: Marshfield triplets enlist in U.S. Marine Corps
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts mother is bracing herself for a dramatic change as her triplet sons prepare to leave the nest. All three have decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. "I never thought in a million years that would happen," said Michelle Wehr, mother of Griffin, Matt...
ABC6.com
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on collision in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested after causing a head-on collision that hospitalized two people in Dartmouth on Friday. Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Chase Road near Lucy Little Road for a head-on crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford Escape. Police said the...
GoLocalProv
Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6
News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
ABC6.com
The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence
The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
