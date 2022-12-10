ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In

It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Sierra pounded by hurricane-force winds; Blinding blizzard conditions

TRUCKEE -- A fierce storm front lingered in the Sierra Sunday morning in the wake of 24 hours of blizzard conditions that left more than 3 feet of new snow piled high on the ground and a wind gust of 165 mph at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.While lowering in intensity, snow will continue to fall around Lake Tahoe throughout Sunday."The Sierra snow forecast is straight-forward with snow expected to continue throughout the day and periods of localized heavier snow bands resulting in limited visibility and boosted snow totals," forecasters from the National Weather Service's Reno office said. "While snow will...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
TRUCKEE, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Winter weather advisory in effect Sunday

ELKO -- Winter weather advisories are in effect Sunday across most of northeastern Nevada, and winter storm warnings have been posted for the east-central part of the state. Valleys could receive 1-4 inches and mountains 6-15 inches, according to the National Weather Service. “Travel can be hazardous with snow on...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow

NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder

Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
LANDER COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City

Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “What’s going on with the energy?” asks David Bouse, and NV Energy Customer. “Why does the energy bill keep kicking in? Why does it keep ticking up?”. That ticking up has Bouse ticked off. He says he noticed the unexplainable increase beginning...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset

Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
CARSON CITY, NV
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy