Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Former Mississippi State lineman Reed Buys transferring to South Alabama
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys has committed to South Alabama as a Division I transfer, he announced on Monday. Buys (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) played in two games the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and committed after visiting Mobile over the weekend.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Alexandria gave Southern a scare — until the Jaguars went long-distance
For almost the entire first half, LSU-Alexandria gave the Southern men’s basketball team all it wanted. Then Brion Whitley heated up. Whitley made three huge 3-pointers late in the half, and Southern controlled the rest of the game as it cruised to a 98-76 win Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
After sterling performance against Wake Forest, LSU forward KJ Williams nabs SEC honor
KJ Williams' season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon earned LSU's senior forward the Southeastern Conference player of the week honor. Williams was nearly unstoppable from all areas of the court, including from beyond the 3-point arc, in leading LSU to a...
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
theadvocate.com
New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court
As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
Ferris State Advances to Second Straight National Championship with 38-17 Win Over West Florida
BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State outscored West Florida 21-0 in the second half to defeat the Argonauts 38-17 and advance to the NCAA D-II National Championship for a second straight season. The Bulldogs raced out to a 17-3 lead in the first half thanks in part to two short...
La’Damian Webb ‘feels great’ about decision to return in 2023 as South Alabama begins bowl practice
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb was at practice with his teammates on Saturday morning, less than a week after announcing he will return for a second season with the Jaguars in 2023. Webb has rushed for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, despite missing one game and...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
All-Star Notebook: Several stars on both teams headed north for college
Selma High’s DaKaari Nelson is ready to make history. It’s not every day (or ever, for that matter) that a player from Alabama signs with Penn State. Nelson plans to do just that later this month after playing a solid game in Alabama’s 14-10 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future
NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
theadvocate.com
Down by 20 points in first half, LSU basketball pulls out a 72-70 win over Wake Forest
ATLANTA — KJ Williams was credited with one assist in the box score of LSU’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. But after pouring in 35 points and taking down 10 rebounds for his 30th career double-double, the fifth-year senior made one of those plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
theadvocate.com
This week's boys, girls basketball schedules
Acadiana at Opelousas, Carencro at Plaquemine, Crowley at Rayne, Grand Lake at Church Point, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Delcambre at Hanson Memorial, Notre Dame at Gueydan, Jeanerette at West St. Mary, Midland at Iota. Tuesday’s Games. Breaux Bridge at Lafayette, New Iberia at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at Beau...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Tragic loss of young performers in the Human Jukebox of Southern University
The Human Jukebox is in mourning for its three Southern University students killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 49. The students were Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. They were young members...
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s CEO Larry Ryback...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer graduate courses toward master’s degrees starting […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette
The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
nomadlawyer.org
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
Comments / 0