Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76

BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court

As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
AL.com

All-Star Notebook: Several stars on both teams headed north for college

Selma High’s DaKaari Nelson is ready to make history. It’s not every day (or ever, for that matter) that a player from Alabama signs with Penn State. Nelson plans to do just that later this month after playing a solid game in Alabama’s 14-10 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future

NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This week's boys, girls basketball schedules

Acadiana at Opelousas, Carencro at Plaquemine, Crowley at Rayne, Grand Lake at Church Point, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Delcambre at Hanson Memorial, Notre Dame at Gueydan, Jeanerette at West St. Mary, Midland at Iota. Tuesday’s Games. Breaux Bridge at Lafayette, New Iberia at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at Beau...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer graduate courses toward master’s degrees starting […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette

The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
LAFAYETTE, LA

