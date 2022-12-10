After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.

26 DAYS AGO