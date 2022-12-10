Read full article on original website
‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission
Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s... The post ‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission appeared first on Outsider.
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Ice-T Was In Total Disbelief Upon Hearing About Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Exit
After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'
Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)
Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
John Stamos Drops F-Bomb While Talking About Lori Loughlin's Journey After College Admissions Scandal
John Stamos dropped the f-bomb while talking about former co-star Lori Loughlin's post-college admissions scandal journey.
Amy Robach’s ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor David Muir “Wants No Part” of Cheating Drama with T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach’s 20/20 co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama surrounding her alleged affair with GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes. Robach, who joined Muir at the investigative news program in 2018, has been the center of plenty of tabloid gossip since news first broke of her alleged relationship with Holmes late last month.
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
90 Day: The Single Life Revealed One Big Problem With Mike And Natalie After Their Reunion
Mike and Natalie's reconciliation was blocked by one major player impacted by all their drama.
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
SVU’s Kelli Giddish Shares the (Surprising) Reason Behind Her Exit
The day after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired, Kelli Giddish is speaking out about what precipitated her exit from NBC’s long-running procedural. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish tells our sister site Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” She adds: “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to...
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
