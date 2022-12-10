Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Repeat winners among participants at the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While many spent Sunday sitting on the couch and watching NFL football, over three thousand athletes took to the streets of West Palm Beach as the sun was rising on a beautiful day. It's always a sight to see when the Garden of...
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
cbs12.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
cbs12.com
Man convicted in 2016 stabbing, death of 17-year-old girl
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was convicted in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in 2016, Bryan Augustin, who was 18 at the time, stabbed Kayla Storey to death. Augustin was sentenced to life in prison in 2017...
cbs12.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
cbs12.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old man in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen for four days. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Cini, 62, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 9 at his job on 2800 N Highway A1A in Fort Pierce. Cini was seen on surveillance video walking westbound on Shorewinds Dr., wearing an orange shirt, gray jogging pants and he was carrying a small bag.
cbs12.com
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
cbs12.com
Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
cbs12.com
Drinking deputy 'abandoning his post, sleeping in his truck' instead of patrolling PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was accused of reporting for duty at Palm Beach International Airport while intoxicated. If that sounds familiar, it’s because CBS12 News reported on the same deputy facing that accusation six months earlier. The previous incident happened...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
cbs12.com
Driver charged when police stop a party of 5 in a car reported stolen
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A license plate recognition system sent an alert "that a stolen vehicle recently entered the city of Boynton Beach from Gateway Boulevard and Seacrest" Boulevard on Sunday evening, Nov. 27. A police officer continued in the arrest report, “The vehicle was described as a...
cbs12.com
20-year-old man killed after being flung from motorcycle in crash
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 20-year-old man was killed after he was flung from his motorcycle after a crash in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon regarding a crash on NW Seventh Court in Pompano Beach. According to...
cbs12.com
Dramatic Rescue: Person pulled from SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters pulled a person from an SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth on Monday afternoon. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash took place on Lantana Rd. and Jog Rd. Photos from the scene show the car flipped on its side, coming...
cbs12.com
Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: McDade has been found. Police are looking for 75-year-old, Walter McDade. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said McDade has dementia and left his residence in Port St. Lucie this afternoon in a 2014 Black Ford Mustang convertible. The tag is HSV-P71.
cbs12.com
Next weather maker brings colder air this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a nice start to our week, with a strong cold front moving in this weekend. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s. We're also waking up to some fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m.
