ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen for four days. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Cini, 62, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 9 at his job on 2800 N Highway A1A in Fort Pierce. Cini was seen on surveillance video walking westbound on Shorewinds Dr., wearing an orange shirt, gray jogging pants and he was carrying a small bag.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO