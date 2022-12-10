Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
$7,000 donated to Law Enforcement memorial in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received a $7,000 check for the memorial being built in Rochester Monday. The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association, who made the generous donation holds a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament every year in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in September of 2013.
KAAL-TV
Shillingford trial scheduled for May 2023; results of mental evaluation pending
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court has scheduled a May 2023 jury trial for William Isaac Shillingford, after the Kasson resident’s defense filed to argue that he was mentally ill in May of 2022, when he allegedly shot and killed 70-year-old John Colbert outside his home. According...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
kchanews.com
Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago to be Delayed
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man over 10 years ago could be delayed by seven months. 50-year-old Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
redlakenationnews.com
Mayo Clinic CEO pay climbed 27% in 2021 as health giant resumed raises
Mayo Clinic, which lowered executive pay during the first year of the pandemic, resumed raises in 2021. Some of the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's highest-ranking officials saw pay gains of more than 20%. The Post Bulletin has a report on the pay increases, which were led by a 27% raise...
Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
KAAL-TV
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
KAAL-TV
Christmas in the County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Historical Society held their annual Christmas in the County event at the Mower County Fairgrounds on Saturday. “We got the grandkids for the weekend and it’s a great opportunity to take them out to see some things and do something that they haven’t done before,” said Walt Alms.
KAAL-TV
First trip sub-zero next week?
It’s possible. The long range is zeroing in on a pattern to yield temperatures well below normal. Next Thursday into the weekend looks to boast some of the coldest. For now we have single digit high temperatures with below zero lows in that timeframe. But the finer details will likely dictate if we can go colder. Wind most likely plays a role with wind chills diving even farther. No doubt we’ll be watching this setup closely.
KIMT
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
KAAL-TV
Charles City Community School District faces job cuts
(ABC 6 NEWS) – $750,000. That’s the amount of money the Charles City Community School District needs in cost savings to bounce back after declining enrollment and other issues affecting the district. The district is down 64 students from last year. Superintendent of Charles City Community Schools Anne...
superhits1027.com
DNR fines Stacyville man $5000 for illegal open burning of residential structure
STACYVILLE — A Stacyville man has been fined $5000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the illegal open burning of a demolished structure. The DNR says in an administrative consent order that the building’s owner, Arlen Near, as well as the individual who performed the demolition of a residential structure at 205 Railroad Street, Brian Retterath, were informed by the DNR and by the Stacyville Fire Department in August that the structure could not be burned by law.
Check Out The Amazing House in Rochester With Cousin Eddie!
Where To See The Awesome Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold Christmas Display in Rochester, Minnesota. It's the most magical time of the year! Let your kids stay in their pj's, warm up the car, and enjoy a night of seeing some of the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota. Use this list of neighborhoods to find some of the best displays this year - and yes, Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold are making an appearance in Rochester once again! And if you have an amazing Christmas light display of your own, send us a photo here for a chance to win $500 cash!
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Southern Minnesota News
Machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth under investigation
A machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth is under investigation. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire at 42987 100 St at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The machine shed was engulfed in flames when the Blue Earth Fire Department arrived on the scene. Crews had the fire under control within one hour and remained at the site for approximately five hours.
KIMT
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
