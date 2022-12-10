ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: Here’s how homeowners can prepare

By Hayley Milon
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLXEq_0jdpMtPr00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Foreclosures in Virginia are up 175% from this time last year, according to Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Broker Susan Jenkins, as pandemic-era loan forgiveness programs come to an end and purse strings tighten.

“What’s occurring is the current owner of the property has defaulted on the payments. We understand is  there is a lot that’s going on in our current economy that’s causing that. Inflation is a big part of it  people are really running up credit card debts and dipping into their 401k’s just to make ends meet,” Jenkins said. “Even though we have seen historic lows in interest rates, it’s still becoming difficult for some people to make those house payments.”

Jenkins said that if you’re worried about making mortgage payments, or if you begin to get foreclosure notices, you should contact your lender. She said lenders can work to keep you in your home, through loan modifications and other measures.

“They’ll offer the possibility of modifying the loan if that’s still an option, she said. “And the possibility of reselling your house.”

She said that while the housing market has cooled off in recent months, home values remain high.

“We do find people we say are cash-poor, but equity rich. The prices of homes have increased so dramatically over the last two years. There’s a lot of equity in your house,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins recommends that people facing foreclosure should take advantage of resources such as those available through HUD , Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac. She said realtors can also mediate discussions with lenders, and assist in preparing your home for the market.

“There are so many options that are available to them but its coming past that fear and lack of knowledge and asking the tough questions,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs

Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
VIRGINIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded Next Week For Eligible Residents in Virginia

The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and an amount of $1,691 will be loaded onto the EBT cards of eligible residents. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is one of the aids that millions of Americans enjoy across the country. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each American receives depends on the state where they lived.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Va. Elections Commissioner explains why ineligible felons remained on voter rolls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a lengthy presentation to lawmakers, Elections Commissioner Susan Beals explained why thousands of felons remained on Virginia’s voter rolls despite losing their right to cast a ballot under state law. The glitch is just the latest symptom of rigid, outdated technology that’s now being overhauled, Beals told House and Senate […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy