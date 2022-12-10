ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

WLKY.com

25-year-old man charged with murder in deadly southwest Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 25-year-old Shawntta Young on Monday. Young is being charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbontv.com

Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning

An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say

1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for missing 17-year-old last seen in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 17-year-old. They said that Joseph Abbott was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace. Police describe Abbott as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, with brown hair,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. When the police arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY

