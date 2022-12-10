Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Two men killed in Arthur Street double homicide were friends, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of one of the men who died in a deadly double shooting in an Old Louisville parking lot said the two victims were friends. Jimy Mejias and Kenneth Sauer Jr. were found shot on Dec. 5 in the parking lot of the Arthur Street Hotel.
WLKY.com
25-year-old man charged with murder in deadly southwest Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 25-year-old Shawntta Young on Monday. Young is being charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
WLKY.com
Death of 32-year-old found inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood ruled a homicide
The death of a 32-year-old found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood has been ruled a homicide. Louisville Metro Police say a little before 8 a.m. on Saturday, First Division officers were dispatched on the report of a man inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street, a couple of blocks west of Central High School.
wbontv.com
Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning
An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
WLKY.com
Shooting at Jefferson Mall: 1 person in critical condition, shooter at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Mall that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting was reported sometime around 5 p.m. on Monday. Police said that shots were not fired inside of the mall. There was an altercation that happened inside the mall and...
wdrb.com
WHAS 11
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for missing 17-year-old last seen in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 17-year-old. They said that Joseph Abbott was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace. Police describe Abbott as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, with brown hair,...
WLKY.com
West Louisville store owner reaches plea deal in killing of employee, avoids jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The co-owner of a west Louisville convenience store pled guilty to killing one of his employees in exchange for no jail time. At a hearing on Monday, Safwat Ballasi admitted to shooting Jonathan Dupin, 36, at 2 Brothers Market in May of last year. Dupin worked...
WLKY.com
'Out of control': Police, community members react to violent weekend across the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is addressing a recent uptick in gun violence after nine shootings claimed two lives and injured seven others over the weekend. The first of nine incidents happened Saturday morning on the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street in the Russell Neighborhood, where...
WLKY.com
2 arrested after barrage of gunfire killed woman in Jeffersonville, police say
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in Jeffersonville, Indiana. La’Aundra Owens was found dead inside a vehicle on the morning of Oct. 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said she had multiple gunshot wounds,...
wdrb.com
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
wdrb.com
3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Louisville man arrested after threatening to 'cut off' gas station manager's head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who allegedly robbed a downtown gas station and threatened to kill employees using a machete over the weekend had his first court appearance on Monday. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have charged 29-year-old Treyshun Gardner with first-degree robbery in connection to the incident. During...
Wave 3
Wave 3
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
Wave 3
