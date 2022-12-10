Twitter Blue is being relaunched very soon with some price and verification changes. In October, Elon Musk officially took control of Twitter and began making massive changes. He laid off half of the company and then made big changes to Twitter Blue and the verification system. He noted that users would be able to pay $8 a month for the ability to have a blue verification badge next to their name alongside some other features that would roll out over time. This divided people given many felt this would lead to problems such as impersonation. Of course, when the feature actually launched, that's exactly what happened. Around this time, advertisers also began leaving the platform, hurting Twitter's revenue.

2 DAYS AGO