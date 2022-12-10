Read full article on original website
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of cities across the North African country and far beyond on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0...
Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken...
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after – but crashed out against Morocco
