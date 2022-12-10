Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
aiexpress.io
Trilio Raises $17M in Series B Funding
Trilio, a Framingham, MA-based supplier of cloud-native information safety options, raised $17M in Collection B funding. The extra funding was led by SKK Ventures with participation from T-Cellular Ventures, Wayra Telefónica Innovation, Raiven Capital, Genesis Accel, .406 Ventures and Jack Egan. This brings Trilio’s complete capital raised to $36M.
aiexpress.io
Gaia AI Raises $3M In Pre-Seed Funding
Gaia AI, a Somerville, Massachusetts-based forest information firm, reportedly raised $3M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by E14, with participation from Ubiquity Ventures, House Capital and SOSV’s HAX. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop its improvement efforts. Led...
aiexpress.io
Uniqus Consultech Raises US$12.5M in Series A Funding
Uniqus Consultech, a Mumbai , Maharashtra and New Fort, DE-based supplier of a tech-enabled world ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting platform, raised US$12.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Nexus Enterprise Companions, with participation from Sorin Investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Darwin CX Raises $38.4M in Funding
Darwin CX, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of a SaaS platform for the subscription economic system, raised $38M in funding. The spherical was led by First Ascent Ventures and Felicitas World Companions with participation from Metropolitan Companions Group and Liam Lynch. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Flow Engineering Raises $8.5M in Funding
Flow Engineering, a London, UK-based collaboration platform for {hardware} engineering groups designing complicated techniques, raised $8.5M in funding. The spherical was led by EQT Ventures, with participation from Backed VC, David Hegelson, Charlie Songhust, Kyle Parrish, and Matt Clifford. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional...
aiexpress.io
Makers Raises £7M in Funding
Makers, a London, UK-based tech expertise firm, raised £7M in funding. The spherical was led by BGF with participation from Ahead Companions and Educapital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to supply a greater variety of tech bootcamp and apprenticeship programs over the subsequent three years.
aiexpress.io
Phlux Technology Raises £4M in Seed Funding
Phlux Technology, a Sheffield, UK-based designer of infrared sensors, raised £4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Octopus Ventures with participation from Northern Gritstone, the Foresight Williams Know-how Funds, the Innovation Fund, and Innovate UK. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up...
aiexpress.io
Enthea Raises $2M in Seed Funding
Enthea, a Boston, MA-based supplier of insurance policy for psychedelic healthcare, raised $2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch its companies into 40 markets throughout the U.S. subsequent 12 months in addition to develop its buyer base and supplier community.
aiexpress.io
Black Sheep Foods Raises $12.03M in Series A Funding
Black Sheep Foods, a San Francisco, CA-based foodtech firm, raised $12.03M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Unovis, alongside Bessemer Enterprise Companions, AgFunder, and KBW Ventures. The corporate, which has raised $18.05 Million since founding in 2019, intends to make use of the funds to scale up...
aiexpress.io
Customcells Raises €60M in Series A Funding
Customcells, an Itzehoe and and Tübingen, Germany-based battery cell producer, raised €60M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by World Fund and Abacon Capital with participation from present investor Vsquared Ventures and Porsche. will stay the corporate’s largest shareholders after the funding. The corporate plans...
aiexpress.io
Solis Agrosciences Raises Growth Funding
Solis Agrosciences, a St. Louis, CA-based firm offering R&D crop improvement companies to Agtech corporations, raised an undisclosed quantity in Development funding. The spherical was led by Hermann Firms, McKelvey, and BioGenerator Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden expertise and infrastructure to fulfill the...
aiexpress.io
Kiyatec Closes US$18M in Series C
Kiyatec, a Greenville, SC-based precision oncology firm, raised US$18M in Collection C funding. The spherical was led by Bruker (Nasdaq: BRKR) with participation from Seae Ventures, VentureSouth, and LabCorp (NYSE: LH). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up adoption of its commercially out there scientific...
aiexpress.io
MessageGears Raises $62M In Funding
MessageGears, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of a buyer engagement platform for large shopper manufacturers, raised $62M in funding. The spherical was led by Lengthy Ridge Fairness Companions with participation from Argentum Group and Atlanta Ventures. Alongside the funding, Angad Singh of Lengthy Ridge has joined MessageGears’ Board of Administrators.
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
aiexpress.io
Privacy4Cars Closes Funding Round
Privacy4Cars, an Atlanta, GA-based privacy-tech firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in funding. The Presidio Group’s CEO, Brodie Cobb, joined FM Capital and Automotive Ventures (who led Privacy4Cars’ Collection A spherical in August 2021) in investing within the startup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Aeris to Acquire IoT Business from Ericsson
Aeris Communications, a San Jose, CA-based Web of Issues (IoT) options supplier, and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have signed an settlement for the switch of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Related Car Cloud companies. The transaction is anticipated to shut within the first quarter of 2023 and consists of the switch...
aiexpress.io
How xarvio Digital Farming Solutions accelerates its development with Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities
It is a visitor publish co-written by Julian Blau, Information Scientist at xarvio Digital Farming Options; BASF Digital Farming GmbH, and Antonio Rodriguez, AI/ML Specialist Options Architect at AWS. xarvio Digital Farming Options is a model from BASF Digital Farming GmbH, which is a part of BASF Agricultural Options division....
aiexpress.io
TreviPay Acquires Apruve
TreviPay, an Overland Park, KS-based supplier of B2B funds and invoicing options, acquired Apruve, a Minneapolis, MN-based supplier of a fee platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TreviPay will develop its product providing. All Apruve personnel shall be retained and Apruve purchasers can anticipate...
TechCrunch
Japan’s health tech Ubie wants to fuel its US expansion with $19M Series C extension
The extension round consists of 90% equity and 10% debt financing, according to the co-founder and CEO of Ubie Kota Kubo. With this round, Ubie has raised a total of $76 million since its inception in 2017. The startup declined to comment on its company valuation, but a source familiar...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Comments / 0