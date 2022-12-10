Enthea, a Boston, MA-based supplier of insurance policy for psychedelic healthcare, raised $2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch its companies into 40 markets throughout the U.S. subsequent 12 months in addition to develop its buyer base and supplier community.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO