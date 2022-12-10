Read full article on original website
it will shut down a little if the business built up in area also that support stilantus also. belvidere is in for a world of hurt. I hope we will survive
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
Mental Health Concerns Arise Amid Belvidere Chrysler Shutdown, Experts Say
The Belvidere Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Illinois has been a major employer and economic driver in the area for decades. However, recent reports indicate that the plant is facing significant challenges, which could have a negative impact on the local economy. Automotive News says production at the Belvidere Chrysler facility...
Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid
Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing
Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
Did Rockford, Illinois Aldi Stores Stop Selling Skim Milk?
I will admit that I don't get to Aldi as much as I used to now that we live outside of Rockford, but for the last few months when I've stopped at a store I walk out of there with no milk. Why?. Here's the thing, my family drinks a...
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Stellantis to idle Jeep plant, citing rising EV-related costs; UAW vows to fight
Stellantis said Friday that escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations at its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where 1,350 people work. The plant, which builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will halt production Feb. 28. That will result in layoffs of at least six months or more, the automaker said, adding that it may not resume operations as it considers other options. ...
Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
If You Plan to Put Up a Garage Sale Sign on a Utility Pole in Sterling, You Had Better Think Twice
The City of Sterling has a friendly reminder that before you put up the garage sale notice that signs are not allowed on utility poles. Even something as small as a tack jutting from a pole can cause a hole in a line worker’s glove, boot or coat, putting them at risk for electrocution.
Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
Winnebago County sees an increase of suicides around the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some of us find joy in the holidays, not everyone feels that way. A slight rise in area suicide rates cast a shadow on the festivities of some families. Sometimes sad memories resurface, or the feeling of loneliness perpetuates more than usual. This can trigger...
Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban
Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own...
6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
Blood donors needed for 23 Days of Giving with RRVBC
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 23 Days of Giving blood drive is underway at the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) to help bring valuable resources to those in need. RRVBC is the only supplier of life-saving blood to 13 area hospitals and needs more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.
RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County
At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets
(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy...
