ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Comments / 5

smokey j
2d ago

it will shut down a little if the business built up in area also that support stilantus also. belvidere is in for a world of hurt. I hope we will survive

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglc.net

Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
BELVIDERE, IL
thedetroitbureau.com

Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid

Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
BELVIDERE, IL
CarBuzz.com

Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing

Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
BELVIDERE, IL
NBC Chicago

While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Stellantis to idle Jeep plant, citing rising EV-related costs; UAW vows to fight

Stellantis said Friday that escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations at its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where 1,350 people work. The plant, which builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will halt production Feb. 28. That will result in layoffs of at least six months or more, the automaker said, adding that it may not resume operations as it considers other options. ...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban

Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Blood donors needed for 23 Days of Giving with RRVBC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 23 Days of Giving blood drive is underway at the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) to help bring valuable resources to those in need. RRVBC is the only supplier of life-saving blood to 13 area hospitals and needs more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County

At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy