ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Shot In The Leg

SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 8:00pm Friday in the 900 block of South Crescent Drive. Police said the 20 year-old victim was holding a firearm inside a vehicle when the gun discharged. The bullet struck the victim in the leg. The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Zebulon officer dragged by car, shot while arresting woman at park

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Zebulon police officer was shot Monday night while attempting to arrest a woman at a park. He was dragged by the woman's car and shot as she fled the scene. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Zebulon Police Department located Deserie Ann...
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Man killed in early-morning shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning. At about 2:32 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said there was no...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy