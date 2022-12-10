Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from North Carolina police station
A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police officer about holiday safety when at least six gunshots were fired at apartments across the street.
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
jocoreport.com
Man Shot In The Leg
SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 8:00pm Friday in the 900 block of South Crescent Drive. Police said the 20 year-old victim was holding a firearm inside a vehicle when the gun discharged. The bullet struck the victim in the leg. The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
Woman struck and killed by train in downtown Benson
A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a passing Amtrak train while crossing tracks in Johnston County, officials said.
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
2 gunshot victims found miles apart Saturday night in Fayetteville
A homicide and suspicious death happened Saturday night according to Fayetteville police.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
WRAL
Zebulon officer dragged by car, shot while arresting woman at park
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Zebulon police officer was shot Monday night while attempting to arrest a woman at a park. He was dragged by the woman's car and shot as she fled the scene. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Zebulon Police Department located Deserie Ann...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
cbs17
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Man killed in early-morning shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning. At about 2:32 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said there was no...
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
WRAL
Man, teen shot at Fayetteville apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a Fayetteville apartment complex, and a teenager was injured. A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a Fayetteville apartment complex, and a teenager was injured.
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
