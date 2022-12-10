GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For more than 10 years Maranda has partnered with Meijer and Bethany Christian Services to invite families in need from West Michigan and around the world to come shop at Meijer. These families were chosen based in their hard works and goals that they have set to improve their way of living. Many of these families have experienced hardships and are grateful to accept help from others. It is truly touching to see the faces of these families light up knowing that they will be able to get essential items they need for the winter season and for Christmas.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO