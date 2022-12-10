ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

U-M study finds using screens to calm kids affects emotional control

Regularly handing your child your phone to distract them from a tantrum could impair their ability to regulate their emotions in the long run, a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan found. (Dec. 12, 2022) U-M study finds using screens to calm kids affects …. Regularly handing...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The process to finding sleep apnea relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Good sleep is so important but sleep apnea can really get in the way of a good night’s rest and also pose other health risks. The solution to feeling better, may be easier than you think we’ve had Dr. Kathi Wilson in our studio to talk about the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our expert, but today, we’re taking you on an office visit to better understand the process that patients go through to find relief.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids Gold

Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up by his hometown Grand Rapids Gold Monday and now he is ready to play in front of the fans at Van Andel Arena. (Dec. 12, 2022) West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids …. Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold debut

When the Grand Rapids Gold tipped off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday night, it was a homecoming for one of the Gold’s newest players. (Dec. 12, 2022) Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold …. When the Grand Rapids Gold tipped off against the Sioux Falls...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

In GR, recount begins for Prop 3, school board race

Thirty teams began recounts inside the GRPS University gymnasium Monday morning for a school board race and Proposal 3. (Dec. 12, 2022) In GR, recount begins for Prop 3, school board race. Thirty teams began recounts inside the GRPS University gymnasium Monday morning for a school board race and Proposal...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Helping families in need as a community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For more than 10 years Maranda has partnered with Meijer and Bethany Christian Services to invite families in need from West Michigan and around the world to come shop at Meijer. These families were chosen based in their hard works and goals that they have set to improve their way of living. Many of these families have experienced hardships and are grateful to accept help from others. It is truly touching to see the faces of these families light up knowing that they will be able to get essential items they need for the winter season and for Christmas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Signing Santa brings joy to kids with hearing loss

Children with hearing loss had their own special time with Santa Claus Saturday afternoon. (Dec. 10, 2022) Signing Santa brings joy to kids with hearing loss. Children with hearing loss had their own special time with Santa Claus Saturday afternoon. (Dec. 10, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 121222. Mostly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Formula sickness leads to baby's cancer diagnosis

The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life. (Dec. 12, 2022) Formula sickness leads to baby’s cancer diagnosis. The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A special place to create change in Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year, a time when many organizations reflect on all they’ve accomplished over the last 12 months. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Plan could address 17.5% of Kent Co. affordable housing needs

As affordable housing continues to be an issue across West Michigan, those on the front lines say it’s only getting worse. (Dec. 12, 2022) Plan could address 17.5% of Kent Co. affordable housing …. As affordable housing continues to be an issue across West Michigan, those on the front...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team

An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: Holiday Craft & Vendor Show at Woodland Mall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, Dec. 10, Michiganders and visitors of Woodland Mall got their holiday shopping on! The second annual “Holiday Craft & Vendor Show,” hosted by Kelly Hume Events LLC, featured holiday gift sets, home decor, clothing, homemade products and sweet treats from a variety of businesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 121222

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid and upper 30s with light winds from the east. (Dec. 12, 2022) We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid and upper 30s with light winds from the east. (Dec. 12, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell Health opens rehab center

Health care leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new healing space in Grand Rapids. Corewell Health on Wednesday, Dec. 7, opened a new sub-acute rehabilitation (SAR) facility, which will provide short-term rehabilitation to people recovering from surgery, serious injury or illness. The new facility, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

