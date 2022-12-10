Read full article on original website
U-M study finds using screens to calm kids affects emotional control
The process to finding sleep apnea relief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Good sleep is so important but sleep apnea can really get in the way of a good night’s rest and also pose other health risks. The solution to feeling better, may be easier than you think we’ve had Dr. Kathi Wilson in our studio to talk about the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our expert, but today, we’re taking you on an office visit to better understand the process that patients go through to find relief.
West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids Gold
Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold debut
In GR, recount begins for Prop 3, school board race
Helping families in need as a community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For more than 10 years Maranda has partnered with Meijer and Bethany Christian Services to invite families in need from West Michigan and around the world to come shop at Meijer. These families were chosen based in their hard works and goals that they have set to improve their way of living. Many of these families have experienced hardships and are grateful to accept help from others. It is truly touching to see the faces of these families light up knowing that they will be able to get essential items they need for the winter season and for Christmas.
Signing Santa brings joy to kids with hearing loss
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Formula sickness leads to baby's cancer diagnosis
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
A special place to create change in Battle Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year, a time when many organizations reflect on all they’ve accomplished over the last 12 months. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
Plan could address 17.5% of Kent Co. affordable housing needs
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team
An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
Photos: Holiday Craft & Vendor Show at Woodland Mall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, Dec. 10, Michiganders and visitors of Woodland Mall got their holiday shopping on! The second annual “Holiday Craft & Vendor Show,” hosted by Kelly Hume Events LLC, featured holiday gift sets, home decor, clothing, homemade products and sweet treats from a variety of businesses.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 121222
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Corewell Health opens rehab center
Health care leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new healing space in Grand Rapids. Corewell Health on Wednesday, Dec. 7, opened a new sub-acute rehabilitation (SAR) facility, which will provide short-term rehabilitation to people recovering from surgery, serious injury or illness. The new facility, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, is...
Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad
