ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Ask Brien – Dignity Coconuts – December 9, 2022

By Precious Cheng
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elial_0jdpKDZR00

Hosts: Peter Johnson

Guests: Stephen Freed, Erik Olson

Topic: Dignity Coconuts

Ask Brien – Dignity Coconuts – December 9, 2022

Welcome to Ask Brien, the show with the answers to all your business questions! On today’s episode, Brien welcomes Stephen Freed, CEO, and Erik Olson, president, of Dignity Coconuts.

Erik describes how they started because they wanted to help a company in the Philippines flourish by using their business strategies. They wanted to transform a community by choosing a poverty-stricken area that can produce products for export trade and is able to provide jobs for the surrounding residents. Therefore, this will bring change to the community and connect that part of the country to the global economy. Their best-selling product is their Raw Coconut Oil, which is their unrefined, pure, cold-pressed coconut oil. They eventually want to be a zero-waste company and be able to create various products with all parts of the coconut. Peter continues discussing with Stephen and Erick about their business, their goals, and how they were able to achieve them.

Listen to the entire show here as Peter discusses with Stephen and Erik about Dignity Coconuts.

About AskBrien.com

We are a business community where business owners can ask other business owners questions and receive responses. We are focused solely on business. We don’t discuss anything but business on our site. Every business question is important to the person or entity asking that question.

AskBrien.com is business community where business owners can ask other business owners questions and receive responses. We are focused solely on business. We don’t discuss anything but business on our site. Every business question is important to the person or entity asking that question.

We are a resource for you to obtain information to common questions such as:

Should I incorporate? What is a registered trademark? Do I need a domain? What’s hosting? Why do I need a website? How can I create an iPhone and Android app? Am I paying too much in merchant fees? How do I get traffic? Ask Brien is here to help you. We look forward to your interaction.

To listen to episodes of the Ask Brien Radio Show, Click Here !

About Ask Brien Radio Show

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jdpKDZR00

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Paul Koretz delivers his final goodbye in shocking fashion

During his farewell speech, Councilman Paul Koretz had choice words for the protesters that disrupted Los Angeles City Council meetings. "I would just say lastly, to the disruptors and protesters who have done their best to make it difficult for us to do our work in the last two and half years, in their own words, I yield the rest of my time and (expletive) you," he said. Protesters have routinely disrupted council meetings since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public. This most recent meeting was more of the same as Kevin de León, one of the councilmen involved, returned for the first time since the scandal began. Koretz joined the council in 2009 and represented the city's Fifth District for the past 13 years. Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky will take over Koretz's seat after the outgoing councilman reached his term limit. Yaroslavsky's father, Zev, was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors."My seat will be well occupied by Katy Young Yaroslavsky, who is a wonderful and very bright and capable and idea-filled incoming council member," said Koretz. "I've worked with her to try and make this transition goes as smoothly as possible."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources & Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022

Host: Matt Watson  Topic: iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events Guests: Amanda Fischer, Elizabeth “Liza” Purdy Eye On The Valley – iLEAD’s 6 Programs for K-12 and SCV Library Resources and Upcoming Events – December 9, 2022 On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson welcomes guests ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Unionized Part-Time COC Faculty Goes On Strike

Part-time faculty at College of the Canyons (COC) began striking Monday morning, bringing a contentious start to finals week at the local educational institution. Unionized part-time faculty at COC began the strike at 6 a.m. Monday as a part of a protest over contract negotiations, according to union AFT Local 6262. The union is alleging ...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Students Compete In Southern California’s First Lego Robotics Challenge

Teams of middle and junior high schoolers came together to compete at West Ranch High School in Southern California’s first Lego League Regional Tournament. Schools participating in the Lego League challenge included Placerita, Rio Norte and Rancho Pico Junior High Schools. Other teams came from across Southern California to compete. The teams were asked to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
950
Followers
393
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy