Ask Brien – Dignity Coconuts – December 9, 2022

Welcome to Ask Brien, the show with the answers to all your business questions! On today’s episode, Brien welcomes Stephen Freed, CEO, and Erik Olson, president, of Dignity Coconuts.

Erik describes how they started because they wanted to help a company in the Philippines flourish by using their business strategies. They wanted to transform a community by choosing a poverty-stricken area that can produce products for export trade and is able to provide jobs for the surrounding residents. Therefore, this will bring change to the community and connect that part of the country to the global economy. Their best-selling product is their Raw Coconut Oil, which is their unrefined, pure, cold-pressed coconut oil. They eventually want to be a zero-waste company and be able to create various products with all parts of the coconut. Peter continues discussing with Stephen and Erick about their business, their goals, and how they were able to achieve them.

Listen to the entire show here as Peter discusses with Stephen and Erik about Dignity Coconuts.

We are a business community where business owners can ask other business owners questions and receive responses. We are focused solely on business.

